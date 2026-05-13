US President Trump: 'I don't think we need any help with Iran'

The text provides details on President Trump's comments on China and the Iran conflict, as well as the maritime traffic issues arising from the tensions between the two countries.

People walk past a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran.

"WASHINGTON/LONDON/BAGHDAD -- US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (May 12) he does not think he will need China's help to end the war with Iran, even as hopes for a lasting peace deal dwindled and Tehran tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz. Ahead of a high-stakes summit in Beijing, Trump said he did not think he would need to enlist Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the conflict, which has continued to block maritime traffic that normally provides one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

"I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise," he told reporters





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Iran War Iran-China Relationship Strait Of Hormuz Blockade US-China Relations President Trump Visit To China

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