US President Trump Lands in Beijing for Talks on Trade Tensions and Geopolitical Uncertainties

US President Donald Trump is visiting Beijing for the first time in nearly a decade. He is accompanied by a delegation of prominent executives from Big Tech and Wall Street, including Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang. Talks between the US and China on trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties are taking place ahead of a summit between the two leaders.

A pledge to push China to open itself up to American businesses, as US President Donald Trump lands in Beijing . Ahead of a summit between Mr Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, top American and Chinese trade officials met in South Korea to smoothen tariff tensions and expand cooperation.

This is the first visit by a US president in nearly a decade, amid geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions. A delegation of prominent executives from Big Tech and Wall Street, including Apple chief Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has accompanied him. Tan Si Hui reports from Beijing and Nick Harper reports from Washington DC





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US President Trump China Beijing Trade Tensions Geopolitical Uncertainties Summit Apple Tesla Nvidia Top American And Chinese Trade Officials Tan Si Hui Nick Harper

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