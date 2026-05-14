US President Trump Meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing, discussing trade, Iran war, and US arms sales to Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects an honour guard with U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China on May 14.

US President Donald Trump called China's Xi Jinping a great leader and a friend as they kicked off two days of talks on Thursday set to cover their fragile trade truce, the Iran war and US arms sales to Taiwan. Joining him on the trip are a group of CEOs looking to resolve issues with China, including Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a late addition.

Trump has said his first request to Xi will be to 'open up' China to US industry. The pomp-filled summit began at Beijing's imposing Great Hall of the People where Xi greeted Trump on the red carpet, with the leaders shaking hands and smiling warmly. Chinese troops goose-stepped to revolutionary anthems in front of the visiting US president, while schoolchildren waving American and Chinese flags cheered as the two leaders strolled past, Trump occasionally patting Xi on the back.

Trump told Xi: 'You're a great leader, sometimes people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway. There are those who say this may be the biggest summit ever ... It's an honour to be with you. It's an honour to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.

' Xi told Trump: 'Each country's success represents an opportunity for the other, and a stable China-US relationship benefits the entire world. When we co-operate, both sides benefit; when we confront each other, both sides suffer.

' The power dynamic has shifted since Trump's last visit to Beijing when China went out of its way to lavish Trump and buy billions in US goods. This time around it's the United States, unprompted, of its own volition, that is acknowledging that status.

The meetings will provide plenty of face time between the leaders: after their talks at the Great Hall, they will tour the UNESCO heritage site Temple of Heaven and attend a state banquet on Thursday, before taking tea and lunch together on Friday. US courts have hemmed in his ability to levy tariffs at will on exports from China and other countries.

The Iran war has also boosted inflation at home and escalated the risk that Trump's Republican Party will lose control of one or both legislative branches in November's midterm elections. Nevertheless, both sides are eager to maintain a trade truce struck last October in which Trump suspended triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Xi backed away from choking global supplies of rare earths, vital in making items from electric cars to weapons.

They are also expected to discuss forums to support mutual trade and investment and dialogue on AI issues. Washington looks to sell Boeing airplanes, farm goods and energy to China to cut a trade deficit that has long irked Trump, while Beijing wants the US to ease curbs on exports of chipmaking equipment and advanced semiconductors, officials involved in the planning said.

Aside from trade matters, Trump is expected to encourage China to convince Tehran to make a deal with Washington to end the conflict. But analysts doubt that Xi will be willing to push Tehran hard or end support for its military, given Iran's value to Beijing as a strategic counterweight to the US. For Xi, US arms sales to Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China, will be a top priority.

China reiterated on Wednesday its strong opposition to the sales, with the status of a US$14 billion (S$18 billion) package awaiting Trump's approval still unclear. The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Trump doesn't really have that many of the cards to play. But I don't think that Trump actually sees the situation that way





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