US President Warns Iran, Stalled Peace Talks, and Drone Strike in Abu Dhabi

The news text discusses the US President's warning to Iran, the stalled peace talks between the two countries, and a drone strike near a nuclear power station in Abu Dhabi. The text also mentions the role of Pakistan in mediating the peace talks and Iran's chief negotiator's statement on the destabilization of the Middle East due to the US and Israeli war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump warns Iran , saying it must move quickly towards a peace deal or 'there won't be anything left of them'. Washington and Tehran agree to a truce on April 8, but peace negotiations have stalled.

The United States presents a five-point list of demands, including a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States. The US also refuses to release any of Iran's frozen assets abroad or pay any reparations for the damage inflicted on Iran during the war.

Meanwhile, a drone strike near a nuclear power station in Abu Dhabi triggers a fire, with no injuries or impact on radiation levels. Iran's allies in Yemen and Pakistan mediate in the peace talks between Iran and the United States. The US and Israeli war with Iran destabilizes the entire Middle East, according to Iran's chief negotiator





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US President Donald Trump Iran Peace Talks Drone Strike Nuclear Power Station Abu Dhabi Pakistan Middle East

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