The Trump administration urged Iraq and Venezuela to exit OPEC and blocked Venezuela's membership dues, sparking diplomatic intervention from Saudi Arabia.

Washington actively pressured Venezuela and Iraq to withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the early part of this year, according to ten individuals with direct knowledge of the discussions. This unprecedented diplomatic maneuver targeted two of the organization's five founding members, representing a direct challenge to the cartel that President Donald Trump has frequently criticized for artificially inflating global oil prices.

US Leverage Against OPEC Founding Members

Officials in Washington pushed for expanded oil production and increased foreign investment in both Caracas and Baghdad, fearing that OPEC production caps would stifle these economic ambitions. The administration utilized significant financial leverage over these nations to advance its goals. Specifically, the United States controlled Venezuela access to state funds following the January ouster of Nicolas Maduro. In Iraq, national oil revenues continued to flow through a special account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a structural relic of the 2003 Iraq War.

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Diplomatic Intervention by Saudi Crown Prince

Pressure on Venezuela escalated to a level that prompted intervention from Saudi Arabia this summer. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman persuaded the Trump administration to cease pressing the issue, two sources confirmed. Saudi Arabia serves as the cartel top producer and de facto leader, influencing internal dynamics. Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi discussed leaving the group during a government meeting after US officials encouraged the idea. However, Iraq oil ministry convinced the Prime Minister to remain a member while seeking a higher production quota instead.

State Department Clarifies Financial Controls

The United States State Department did not explicitly confirm blocking Venezuela payments to OPEC but affirmed its authority over Venezuelan state funds. A spokesperson noted that the department reviews disbursement requests against approved and prohibited uses of foreign Government Deposit Funds. The official suggested that while lower-level officials may have raised the exit topic earlier in the year, high-level officials did not prioritize it. Regarding Baghdad, officials stated that conversations focused on improving energy infrastructure rather than cartel membership.

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Rising Risks of OPEC Fracture and Exits

These US maneuvers intensify strain on an organization that has already lost four members since 2019. The United Arab Emirates announced its exit earlier this year due to frustration with production caps. Angola, Ecuador, and Qatar quit in 2024, 2020, and 2019 respectively. Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro, warned that the risk of OPEC fracture is rising. This instability coincides with the cartel market share hitting a low following disruptions from the US and Israeli war on Iran.

Trump Administration Oil Market Strategy

President Trump has long characterized OPEC as a monopoly profiting from the rest of the world. After the United States seized Maduro in January, officials discussed whether Caracas should abandon the cartel to boost Western Hemisphere energy security. Trump wanted major US oil companies to revive Venezuelan output. The US has become the largest oil producer, turning from a customer into a rival for market share. The US was not involved in other member exits, but the direct pressure on Iraq and Venezuela marks a significant escalation in US efforts to reshape global energy governance.