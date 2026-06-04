US Proposal Could Impose New Tariffs on Dozens of Economies Over Forced Labour

The US has identified 60 trading partners, including Singapore, that could face tariffs of 10% to 12.5% if they are deemed insufficiently preventing imports made with forced labour. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that struck down earlier tariffs.

The United States has released findings from an investigation into 60 trading partners regarding their efforts to combat imports made with forced labour , potentially subjecting dozens of economies, including Singapore , to new tariffs of up to 12.5 per cent if the measures are implemented.

This move is widely seen as an effort by Washington to rebuild a broad tariff regime after earlier reciprocal tariffs were invalidated by the Supreme Court. The US Trade Representative (USTR) concluded that only six economies-Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan-have explicit legal bans on forced labour imports that are effectively enforced. All 60 economies examined could face fresh levies. For Singapore, a 12.5 per cent tariff is proposed.

The investigation's timing is critical, as temporary 10 per cent tariffs imposed after the court ruling are set to expire on July 24. The USTR is accepting comments and hearings until early July, likely concluding before that deadline. The criteria used by the USTR were whether economies have clear legal prohibitions against forced labour imports and whether those prohibitions are effectively enforced. Analysts note that many countries have disclosure requirements or voluntary standards rather than outright bans.

The proposed tariffs vary: a 10 per cent rate is suggested for a group of economies-including Canada, the EU, Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Mexico-that have some form of forced labour prohibition in law or trade agreements. The 12.5 per cent rate for others, such as Singapore, may reflect a different assessment. The determination of these figures remains unclear, though the 10 per cent rate mirrors the most favourable tariff level previously offered by the Trump administration.

Importantly, many goods are exempted from these proposed tariffs-including beef, coffee, and certain fruits and nuts-which analysts attribute to concerns about inflation and avoiding disruptions to US industrial production. This action is part of a larger strategy to re-establish US tariffs on a stronger legal footing using various statutes, such as Section 301, and pending investigations like one into Vietnamese intellectual property rights.

The forced labour probe aligns with the International Labour Organization's definition of forced labour as work performed under threat of penalty without voluntary consent. The USTR argues that economies failing to block such imports create unfair competition by allowing artificially cheap goods into global markets, harming US businesses.

However, experts caution that the investigation lacks clarity regarding what the US specifically seeks and what would constitute effective enforcement. The overarching goal appears to be rebuilding the tariff wall after the Supreme Court's rejection of earlier measures, consistent with statements from US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that the president's trade policy remains unchanged.

The developments underscore a continued willingness by the US to use trade levers to address labour practices, even as the methodology and consistency of the approach face scrutiny





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