US President Donald Trump proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners, with China and Singapore facing rates up to 20 percent. The move reignited trade tensions, pressured global stocks, and prompted Beijing to dismiss the overcapacity rationale.

US President Donald Trump proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners on Wednesday, reigniting global trade tensions. The proposal includes a 20 percent tariff on Singapore and a 20 percent rate on China, the highest levels in the new round.

Trump Proposes New Tariffs On 14 Trading Partners

The administration says the levies aim to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity. No implementation dates have been set, leaving exporters uncertain ahead of formal talks. China faces the highest rate of 20 percent, with Washington blaming Beijing for flooding world markets with cheap exports of steel, electric vehicles and solar products. A senior US official said the two sides are seeking stability.

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We know that they don't like these actions, but we are seeking stability with the Chinese, the official said. China is seeking stability with us, the official added. The official described Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week as really great. Beijing reiterated its opposition to trade wars and dismissed the overcapacity claim, but stopped short of threatening retaliation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the so-called overcapacity is a false issue and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation. Guo urged the world's two top economies to maintain stable relations. The proposed duties cover China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. For now, Mexico and Norway are excluded from new levies.

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The US Trade Representative continues to review similar probes into Norway and Mexico, with no timeline provided. ASEAN countries - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - are among the 14 affected. In a statement posted on the USTR website, the proposed rate for Singapore is up to 20 percent, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on all goods of Singapore, with exemption for certain goods.

USTR Claims Singapore Promotes Structural Excess Capacity

The Trade Representative further proposes to consider adjusting the tariff rate applied to each good to 10 percent to account for any commitments if Singapore were to reach an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States. A separate investigation report alleged that Singapore engages in acts, policies and practices that create, sustain or contribute to structural excess capacity and production.

The USTR claimed this is created by maintaining a disproportionately large manufacturing sector, promoting production and exports, and failing to effectively address global structural excess capacity. According to the USTR, such actions burden or restrict US commerce by reducing commercial opportunities for its producers and exporters in Singapore and third-country markets, harming the US economy through lost production, exports, jobs and investment, and increasing US economic security risks.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry for comments on the claims and the proposed tariff rate. The new duties will take into account any trade deals agreed with the Trump administration. They will not stack on top of some previous tariff rounds, suggesting many countries may not see a massive increase in trading costs with the US.

The tariffs will not apply to about US$30 billion worth of Chinese imports currently under review for potential reductions through a bilateral Board of Trade process. They would add to duties on China from Trump's first term, which amounted to roughly 25 percent. The proposed duties will not stack on top of tariffs of 10 percent or 12.5 percent imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of anti-forced-labor laws.

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Specific Tariff Rates To Be Published In Federal Register

Specific rates are to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday. Rates will be consistent with trade agreements signed by other partners, the official said. Those caps include 15 percent agreed by the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as 19 percent agreed by Malaysia. India and Vietnam do not yet have finalized trade deals with specified caps.

The US official said the new duties would not exceed tariff limits in any trade deals with the Trump administration. That includes a 20 percent cap for China during Trump's second term under a year-old truce with Beijing due to expire on Jan 10. The proposed duties will be subject to a public notice and comment period, with a hearing scheduled before they go into effect. The official said that could push implementation into January.

This aligns with the expiration of the current trade truce with China. The Trump administration briefed congressional committees late on Nov 24 and affected countries have been notified. Washington said it does not anticipate retaliatory measures from Beijing, citing ongoing efforts to maintain stability. That stance follows positive interactions between Trump and Xi, including recent progress on Chinese rare earth mineral supplies.

The developments could stimulate further trade negotiations, potentially during the G-20 leaders summit in Miami in December. The US Trade Representative defined structural excess capacity as promoting production divorced from market demand, often supported by industrial policies, subsidies and components from non-market economies. Even so, the prospect of new trade burdens weighed on stock markets on Wednesday as a tech-led rally ran out of steam. MSCI's gauge of stocks around the globe fell 0.5 percent.

Analysts Warn US Protectionism Becomes Harder To Unwind

ING analysts wrote that it is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind. Trump's tariffs have contributed to higher consumer goods prices in the United States. A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll after November's midterm losses for Republicans showed 62 percent of respondents would support efforts to repeal them. Trump has long signaled a plan to rebuild duties the US Supreme Court struck down in February.

The latest ones follow an eight-month Section 301 unfair trade practices probe.