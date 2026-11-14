US proposes Ukraine cede Donbas for NATO entry, Zelensky says Russia rejected energy ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United States raised for the first time the idea of Ukraine ceding land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO, and that Russia rejected a ceasefire in attacks on energy targets at US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi.

The United States suggested for the first time that Ukraine cede land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in comments released on Nov 14.

Zelensky said Russia had also rejected an energy target ceasefire at talks this week, and that Russia was betting everything on this winter's campaign in its war with Ukraine. He warned that the Kremlin's demands to redraw Europe's security architecture were dangerous and could lead to more wars. Zelensky spoke to the media on Nov 13 after visits to Denmark and Ireland, where he met with European leaders following two days of US-brokered Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Also read Russia says Europeans can join Ukraine peace talks if they show 'readiness to contribute'

US Raises Ukraine NATO And Land Questions

The talks ended with no breakthrough in Europe's worst war since World War II, but all sides agreed that European officials should be included in future negotiations. The Americans raised a question: What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas? This was the first time this had been raised, Zelensky said.

Advertisement

He said Ukraine was discussing specific security guarantees from NATO and the EU. If Western countries confirmed them, then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not? I have no right to make that decision on my own, he said. US envoys Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and businessman Steve Witkoff attended the Abu Dhabi talks.

Moscow Rejects Energy Ceasefire And Humanitarian Ploy

They then met afterward with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky separately. Moscow turned down a proposal for a ceasefire in attacks on energy targets at the Abu Dhabi talks. On the proposal for an energy ceasefire: the Russians don't want it, Zelensky said. Putin's proposal for a humanitarian mission to Kostyantynivka, Zelensky said, was a ploy to get Kyiv to withdraw from the embattled city.

He said it would open the road to more settlements in the Donetsk region. Russia said this year that it had seized the town, but Ukraine has said fighting is ongoing. Putin simply wants us to leave Kostiantynivka so that they can move in and occupy the entire city that way, Zelensky said. Moscow's troops have inched westwards since launching the invasion in February 2022.

Zelensky Warns Against Moscow Security Architecture Review

They have been unable to seize the whole of the Donetsk region. Zelensky said the EU and NATO are Europe's only real security. He said Moscow's bid to review the continent's security was dangerous because it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations. The Ukrainian president said Russia was betting everything on this winter's campaign in its war with Ukraine.

Advertisement

He spoke after meeting European leaders in Denmark and Ireland. The comments were kept under embargo until Saturday. Zelensky said he had no right to make a decision on ceding land on his own, and that he would ask Ukrainian society if Western security guarantees were confirmed. The Abu Dhabi talks ended without a breakthrough.

All sides agreed European officials should be included in future negotiations. Kushner and Witkoff later met Putin and Zelensky separately. Moscow rejected a ceasefire in attacks on energy targets. Zelensky called Putin's humanitarian mission proposal for Kostyantynivka a ploy to force Kyiv out of the city and open the road to more settlements in Donetsk.

Russia claimed this year it had seized the town, but Ukraine said fighting is ongoing. Moscow's troops have advanced westwards since the February 2022 invasion but have not captured the whole Donetsk region. Zelensky said the EU and NATO are Europe's only real security and warned that Moscow's push to review the continent's security architecture is dangerous and leads to wars or escalations.