US Pushes for American Control of TikTok's Operations Amidst National Security Concerns

The United States government is seeking to transfer control of TikTok's US operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to American entities, primarily driven by national security concerns. This includes the establishment of a US-dominated board and the involvement of tech firms like Oracle. Discussions between former President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have progressed, with the focus on a sale or restructuring to ensure data security and user privacy. The US government could receive billions as part of the deal.

The United States government is actively pursuing a plan to restructure the ownership of TikTok's US operations, driven by national security concerns. The central objective is to sever the app's ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, aiming to mitigate perceived risks associated with data privacy and potential influence. The White House announced that the proposed restructuring would establish a board of directors predominantly composed of American citizens.

This board will possess significant control over the application within the United States, with seven seats in total, six of which will be filled by Americans. This move reflects a concerted effort to address concerns voiced by US policymakers regarding potential access to user data and the possibility of manipulation of the platform to influence public opinion. This issue has been under scrutiny by multiple administrations, including the prior one under President Joe Biden, during which Congress passed legislation mandating ByteDance to either sell its US operations or face a ban of the app. \The former President Donald Trump, a vocal advocate of the platform and a frequent user during his 2024 presidential campaign, has expressed his willingness to work towards a deal. He also acknowledged the substantial value and popularity of TikTok among young Americans, while simultaneously recognizing the strategic importance of safeguarding sensitive user data. In a recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said he and Xi made progress on a deal. Trump stated that the Chinese President 'approved' a deal during their conversation, underscoring the complexities inherent in such negotiations. However, official confirmation of the agreement is still pending from the Chinese government. The US government hopes to implement robust oversight mechanisms to ensure tight control over the platform's data security and algorithmic operations. Reports suggest that the US government is actively considering various financial aspects of the deal, including the potential for a multi-billion-dollar fee to be paid by investors acquiring a stake in the US operations. \Several potential investors, including tech giant Oracle, are reportedly being considered to take over the app. Oracle, which is owned by Larry Ellison, a prominent figure in the technology sector and a known supporter of Trump, could play a significant role in managing TikTok's data and algorithm. As emphasized by the White House, the primary intent is to entrust data security and privacy to a leading American technology company, ensuring that the application's algorithms are also controlled by American entities. This strategy aims to alleviate the security concerns that motivated the push for the sale, offering a resolution acceptable to all parties. The deal's structure emphasizes the need for a board composed predominantly of American citizens. This is a clear move to create more independent and reliable control over TikTok's US operations. The ultimate resolution will depend on ongoing negotiations and the willingness of all parties involved to reach an agreement that addresses the complex political, economic, and technological factors at play. This initiative exemplifies the US government's determination to balance national security concerns with the platform's widespread popularity and the interests of its users, investors and the Chinese and American governments. The aim is to provide a secure and stable platform for American users.





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiktok Bytedance National Security Trump Oracle

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump hopes to settle TikTok's fate on Xi callWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, who recently accused Xi Jinping of working to "conspire" against the United States, hopes to finalise the fate of video-sharing app TikTok and make progress on trade talks

Read more »

Pakistan bets on donkeys to revive sluggish economy amid soaring Chinese demandSurging demand from China has driven up prices in local markets, creating windfalls for traders but also sparking concerns over animal welfare and illegal slaughter practices.

Read more »

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China tradeWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Friday (Sep 19), Chinese state media reported, as they seek an agreement to help keep the video app TikTok online in the US and ease tensions between two superpowers locked in a standoff over trade.

Read more »

TikTok Video Sparks Debate: Is Singapore Truly Diverse?A Canadian exchange student's TikTok video questioning Singapore's diversity has ignited a widespread online debate, prompting discussions on ethnicity, culture, and the definition of diversity within the city-state.

Read more »

Chinese exec gets 25 years in jail in US for trafficking fentanyl ingredientsAmarvel Biotech executive Wang Qingzhou was convicted of fentanyl precusor importation and money laundering in New York earlier this year.

Read more »

Trump and Xi Hold Phone Call Amidst TikTok UncertaintyPresident Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping held a highly anticipated phone call, with the future of TikTok in the US reportedly a key topic. Official details remain scarce, leaving analysts to speculate on the conversation's content and implications.

Read more »