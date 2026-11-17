The US Commerce and Justice Departments say they began investigating Singapore-based Megaspeed in 2024 over possible export control violations and suspected semiconductor diversion, with Nvidia later placing the company on a no sell list.

The US Commerce Department and Justice Department said they began investigating Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed in 2024 over potential export control violations. The two agencies released details of the probe on Nov 16, saying the investigation followed suspicious activity linked to possible sensitive semiconductor diversion.

US Investigates Megaspeed and Nvidia

A joint statement said Commerce initiated the investigation after identifying the activity through proactive monitoring. The statement said that in May 2025, Department of Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. In June 2025, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its no sell list. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours when contacted.

Also read Indonesian police find empty server racks in FBI-linked raid on Megaspeed subsidiary

US agents, working with Singaporean law enforcement officials, conducted an on-site, in-person, end-use check at Megaspeed in June 2025. During that check they interviewed Alice Huang, who was then chief executive of the company. The Commerce and Justice Departments disclosed the details of that enforcement action in their joint statement. After the enforcement action, the Justice Department took the lead role in a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, the statement added.

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The agencies said US departments typically do not comment on ongoing investigations, but on this occasion they provided the details because it was in the public interest. The disclosures come amid scrutiny of Nvidia, whose Asia-Pacific partner Megaspeed has been the subject of reporting on possible semiconductor diversion. The affair has also drawn attention because of a reported relationship involving Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a former top executive at Megaspeed.

Leadership Changes and Government Response

Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on Nov 12, and Reuters has not been able to contact Alice Huang for comment. Megaspeed said on Nov 15 that Alice Huang officially left the company on Aug 30, 2025. The company said it conducted a legitimate and lawful business. Singapore's government said on Nov 16, in response to Reuters queries, that it had agreed to continue discussions with Washington about Megaspeed.

Singapore said earlier in November that Alice Huang had previously worked as the company's chief executive, chairperson and one of its key controllers. Police found insufficient evidence that she had committed offences relating to suspected false declarations over server purchases.

However, they warned her for knowingly providing inaccurate information that played down her role. Singapore has barred her from re-entering the city-state, while investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals continue, the home affairs ministry has said. CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs for more information. Several news organisations, including the New York Times, have reported that US and other government authorities had suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for Beijing.

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Espionage Allegations Remain Unverified

Reuters has not been able to verify any of the allegations made in the New York Times, along with other media reports, about Huang's suspected espionage. US intelligence agencies are still trying to determine her relationship with China's Ministry of State Security, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Evidence gathered so far indicated she was probably an intelligence asset, someone who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy, the sources said.

The case has unfolded alongside broader US efforts to tighten semiconductor export controls. Singapore has said it is assessing the impact of new US chip export controls aimed at curbing China's access to advanced technology. Washington and Singapore have committed to discussions on the Megaspeed case as investigations continue.