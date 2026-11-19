A congressional report demands the US block Chinese planes and cut defense contracts if firms invest in China's aerospace sector, citing military risks.

A prominent congressional committee has issued a stern directive calling for the United States to reject the certification of aircraft manufactured in China. The House Select Committee on China released this mandate following a comprehensive year-long investigation into the intersection of commercial aviation and national security.

The report explicitly demands that Washington withhold taxpayer contracts from American defense contractors, such as those involved with Airbus, if they continue to invest in China's aerospace industrial base. This action aims to sever financial and technological ties that could bolster a rival superpower's capabilities.

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Report Demands Stricter Export Controls

The core recommendation of the House Select Committee on China is that Washington must significantly toughen export controls. The committee argues that current regulations are insufficient to prevent the transfer of sensitive technology to the People's Republic. By restricting outbound investments, the United States seeks to limit the growth of China's aerospace sector.

The investigation found that the existing broader system allowed for commercial aerospace engagement. This engagement inadvertently strengthened firms connected to the Chinese military industrial base. These connections occurred without triggering the safeguards originally designed to protect sensitive US technology from falling into foreign hands.

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Aviation Safety and Certification Bans

The Federal Aviation Administration faces specific pressure to halt the operation of Chinese-made aircraft within US airspace. The report argues that China has failed to release its official report into the 2022 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing aircraft. This lack of transparency raises serious safety concerns among American regulators and consumers.

Additionally, the report highlights that China has provided substantial subsidies to state-owned airplane manufacturers. Key entities such as COMAC and AVIC have benefited from this government support. These subsidies create an uneven playing field that undermines the competitive integrity of the global aviation market.

Targeting Defense Contractors and Foreign Firms

The Treasury Department is urged to impose strict restrictions on outbound investments into China's aerospace sector. The report also calls on allied nations to adopt similar measures. This coordinated approach aims to isolate the target sector from global capital.

Special scrutiny is directed at French firms purchasing US aerospace companies. The committee demands heightened review of these transactions. Foreign acquisitions must be unwound if they maintain ties to China's Civil-Military Ecosystem. This ecosystem represents the integrated network of commercial and military aerospace development in Beijing.

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Technological Transfer and Military Risks

A central finding of the year-long investigation concerns the mechanism of technological leakage. The report details how joint ventures and co-development agreements facilitated the transfer of industrial capacity. American and other Western companies provided crucial know-how to Chinese partners.

This transfer of technology ultimately benefited the Chinese military. The commercial relationships served as a conduit for military modernization. The House Select Committee on China concludes that without immediate policy intervention, these transfers will continue to erode US technological superiority and national security.