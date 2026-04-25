The war in the Middle East has damaged the United States' global standing, while China actively pursues diplomatic solutions and strengthens ties with key regional players like Saudi Arabia, signaling a potential shift in global power dynamics.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly eroded the United States ' global reputation, a consequence of the war's widespread impact, particularly the energy crisis stemming from disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

While the US grapples with this decline in influence, China is increasingly positioned as a potential alternative power. This shift is evidenced by recent diplomatic initiatives led by China, including a five-point peace plan presented jointly by Chinese and Pakistani officials aimed at achieving a ceasefire and restoring access through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

More notably, President Xi Jinping directly engaged with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, urging the unimpeded passage of vessels through the strait and emphasizing the necessity of resolving the conflict through political and diplomatic channels. Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency, reported President Xi’s statement highlighting the importance of a peaceful resolution. This proactive approach contrasts sharply with the perceived role of the United States in escalating tensions.

Historically, the US enjoyed a position of leadership built on both its economic and military strength, often viewed as a benevolent global force. However, the decision to engage in the war in Iran, a move cautioned against by numerous advisors, including high-ranking US officials, appears to have fundamentally altered this perception. Diplomatic circles express deep concern about the long-term damage to American prestige.

Richard Stengel, a seasoned diplomat, predicted a substantial decline in American popularity, stating that the war in Iran would drive US approval ratings to unprecedented lows this century, potentially beyond recovery. Pre-invasion confidence in President Trump’s global leadership was already limited, hovering around 30-40%, and Stengel suggests this represents a new ceiling for public approval. This erosion of trust extends beyond public opinion, with European leaders increasingly vocal in their criticism of US policy.

Both center-right and center-left leaders, such as Spain’s Pedro Sanchez and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, have publicly challenged President Trump’s actions, a demonstration of his diminished standing on the international stage. This dissent isn’t confined to a few isolated voices; leaders and political parties across the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have also expressed critical views of the US president’s approach.

The phone call between President Xi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, initiated by the Saudi side, is widely interpreted as a signal of China’s growing influence. Saudi Arabia’s long-standing alliance with the United States makes this engagement particularly significant. As a regional leader, Saudi Arabia’s actions carry substantial weight and are likely to influence the broader geopolitical landscape.

President Xi reiterated China’s support for Middle Eastern nations in determining their own future and fostering long-term stability and peace in the region. During a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in Beijing last week, President Xi underscored the importance of adherence to international law by all parties involved.

China’s diplomatic efforts are not merely focused on de-escalation; they represent a broader strategy to position China as a responsible and constructive global actor, capable of mediating complex conflicts and promoting a more stable international order. This contrasts with the perception of the US as a destabilizing force, particularly in the wake of the controversial war in Iran.

The situation highlights a potential power shift, with China actively seeking to fill the void left by a diminished US presence and influence in the Middle East. The long-term implications of this shift remain to be seen, but it is clear that the geopolitical landscape is undergoing a significant transformation





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