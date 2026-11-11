US envoys to meet Putin in Moscow after Abu Dhabi talks yield largest prisoner swap

American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet Vladimir Putin after two days of US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators. The talks produced a major prisoner exchange, the biggest ever according to Kushner, but no figures were given.

American envoys will travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet President Vladimir Putin after two days of US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators on their almost five-year war.

The countries agreed on a major prisoner exchange, the biggest ever according to US envoy Jared Kushner, though no side gave any figures. But the two sides remain split over the role Europe should play in future talks. Though little else of substance emerged from the talks in Abu Dhabi, the first since February when the US war in Iran halted diplomacy, all sides talked up progress at the meeting and said talks would continue.

Also read Zelensky Says Battlefield Successes Strengthen Ukraine's Negotiation Position Ahead of Abu Dhabi Talks

Kushner Plans Moscow and Dublin Visits to Advance Talks

After visiting Moscow, Kushner and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Dublin, which hosts European summits this week, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kushner said the meeting with Putin would go over what was discussed today and try to make more progress on some of the issues because we see some openings. With Zelenskyy, the pair will further explore some of the ideas that we came up with here today, he told reporters after two days of talks.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said he saw good momentum after the discussions, but there were issues that we cannot disclose at the moment. While Russia continued deadly attacks in Ukraine during the talks, its lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters the discussion will certainly continue. But he questioned including Europe in the talks. We don't really understand what there is to talk about with them.

We have not received a single peace initiative, not one concrete proposal from the European countries, he said after the talks. Ukraine wants more involvement from its key European backers. Kushner said looking at if we can get the Europeans added to the format would be on the agenda for talks with Putin. Officials from Britain, France, Germany and Italy, as well as NATO and the EU travelled to Abu Dhabi for meetings on the sidelines.

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Humanitarian Crisis and Conflicting Demands Persist

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since Russia invaded in February 2022, in what has become Europe's worst conflict since World War II. Millions more have fled the fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine, large swathes of which have been destroyed by relentless aerial bombardments. Russia is demanding Ukraine withdraw from parts of eastern Ukraine it still controls, and wants a sweeping deal on Europe's security architecture as part of any agreement to halt the war.

That is widely seen as a reference to Moscow's long-standing demands to push back the NATO military alliance in eastern Europe, and end Western military support to Kyiv. Kyiv says a ceasefire must come before any discussions on territory and has called for a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to discuss the biggest issues. Putin has ruled that out. The Kremlin has flippantly invited Zelenskyy to Moscow if he wants to meet the ex-KGB spy.

Kushner said the talks had helped, but declined to say on what areas the two sides may be able to agree. Some areas we see places where we can find compromises, others we need to have more discussions, but I think this was a good first step, he told reporters. He also urged Europe to identify one person to speak on their behalf in the negotiations.

Europe has been rattled by US President Donald Trump's proposal for a deal with Russia on rewriting European post-war security, worrying that Washington will force Kyiv to accept a peace that heavily rewards Moscow. Kushner on Tuesday said the United States hoped to create a new framework of security between Ukraine, Russia and Europe that will secure decades, if not centuries, of peace.

Ukraine has insisted Russia end hostilities before any discussion on a future security arrangement for Europe, and warned against a Yalta 2.0 carving up of the continent. A Russian delegation source had said that settling the war was merely one item on the agenda, and that Moscow's main objective was reviewing security for the entire continent. In a joint statement, the Europeans, Ukraine, the United States and NATO reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture.

Ukraine Seeks Military Support and Rejects Carve-Up Scenarios

Kyiv has also pushed for post-war military support. A senior Ukrainian source told AFP Ukraine wanted at least 10 years of financial support to sustain an 800,000-strong army able to defend any Russian attack. Trump hinted before the talks that Kyiv might have to give up land, saying: They're going to end up with a little bit different shape.

Russian, Ukrainian and US officials began a second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, resuming meetings which Kyiv and Washington depicted on Monday as constructive but produced no early signs of a breakthrough. Ukrainian and Russian negotiators gave no details after Monday's talks, the first between the warring sides since February, as Moscow and Kyiv went into the talks far apart on terms for a possible settlement.

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We are starting the second day of the talks, Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's top negotiator, said on the Telegram app. First, there will be a trilateral format with the United States and Russia. After that, we will have a separate meeting with the European partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who like Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the talks, said Monday's substantive discussions had covered humanitarian and security issues, and that a potential summit of Russian, Ukrainian and US leaders could be discussed on Tuesday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the first day of talks as very productive, without giving details. The second day of talks is the last day when meetings are scheduled.

No Breakthroughs as Sides Remain Deadlocked on Key Issues

Despite public optimism from US President Donald Trump, there has been no sign of major compromises or that new issues are being discussed more than 4-1/2 years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces control about a fifth of Ukraine, but territory is not the only issue at stake. Others include future security guarantees, which both sides want, and Moscow's demands that Ukraine adopt neutral status and not join NATO.

Russia struck six large electricity substations in Ukraine's four central regions, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said. Drone debris killed two people after hitting an apartment building in Russia's Smolensk region bordering Belarus, the TASS news agency said, citing the regional governor. Russia's defence ministry said its forces had struck a cargo vessel in the Black Sea southwest of the Ukrainian port city of Odesa that was carrying weapons and military equipment for Ukraine's armed forces.

Trump has intensified pressure on Kyiv to reach a deal, saying it is time for Ukraine to end the war or face a very bad thing. Last week he said the war was close to being settled in a big beautiful agreement, but he has frequently predicted breakthroughs that have not materialised.

European Involvement and Security Framework Debates Intensify

The new American drive for a deal has galvanized European officials into pushing for a place at the negotiating table to seek an end to Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday underlined Moscow's preference for negotiating a broad European security framework before tackling the specifics of the war. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said wider security talks should only come after a ceasefire.

Lavrov rejected the notion of a truce, saying the Europeans were trying to secure breathing space for Ukraine. The Kremlin said on Wednesday the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi had not been in contact with European representatives there, and that no such contacts were planned. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being briefed constantly by the Russian delegation about the talks.

There has been no sign publicly that Putin is willing to drop his demand that Ukraine surrender the entire eastern region of Donbas before a peace deal can be struck. Russian advances at the front line have slowed this year, but Moscow has been pounding Ukrainian cities and energy sites, while Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries and other infrastructure.