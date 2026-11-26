Taylor Canfield leads US SailGP team into Abu Dhabi finale. Recovery from collarbone surgery fuels push against Sweden for championship spot.

The United States SailGP team remains in contention for the prestigious SailGP season finale, with driver Taylor Canfield asserting that the championship battle is far from concluded ahead of the upcoming event in Abu Dhabi on November 29. Canfield, who recently returned to racing after a significant injury, emphasized that his squad intends to compete fiercely until the very last race of the season.

Collarbone Surgery Recovery Timeline Details

Canfield provided specific details regarding the surgical intervention that allowed him to return to the helm, noting that surgeons utilized two distinct metal plates and approximately sixteen screws to realign his fractured collarbone. The injury occurred when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, an incident that sidelined the thirty-five-year-old skipper for five weeks while his bone healed.

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The physical toll of the absence was substantial, requiring the sailor to undergo intense rehabilitation to regain strength and mobility in his gym sessions. Despite the severity of the hardware implanted in his body, Canfield reported experiencing no pain when he took the wheel at the previous event in Dubai last week.

Championship Standings and Rivalry Context

The points gap between the American squad and their nearest rivals, Sweden's Artemis team, widened slightly during the Dubai regatta, yet the US driver maintains that their path to the grand final remains open. Only two nations currently hold a mathematical chance of joining Australia's Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos in the three-boat showdown scheduled for Sunday.

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Artemis is skippered by Nathan Outteridge, and the proximity of the two teams in the standings guarantees a tense confrontation. Both crews were drawn into the same group for the final stages, setting the stage for a direct and potentially aggressive tactical battle on the water.

Tactical Preparation and Weather Forecasts

Canfield expressed a desire to avoid excessive physical contact or match racing scenarios with the Swedish team, though he confirmed that his crew has developed contingency plans for various competitive situations. The US squad prides itself on versatility, and early meteorological forecasts for Abu Dhabi predict light wind conditions.

Such weather patterns are expected to favor the American vessel, the F50 foiling catamaran, which requires precise handling in complex, high-speed environments. The driver noted that the team is maximizing every learning opportunity from their recent performance in Dubai to optimize their strategy for the finale.

Skipper Mindset for Season Finale

The recovery process tested the patience of a competitor who typically thrives on constant action, but Canfield described the mental and physical struggle as a valuable lesson. He expressed excitement about the behind-the-scenes efforts and technical preparations that complement the on-water performance, viewing the upcoming challenges as an opportunity to showcase the team's resilience.

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With a confident mindset and a fully recovered arm, the US driver is ready to face whatever the final event brings. The SailGP season concludes with a $2 million winner-takes-all prize, making every point and every maneuver in Abu Dhabi critical for the ultimate championship title.