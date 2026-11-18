The US Treasury imposed new sanctions on three individuals and three entities linked to Hezbollah, targeting gold smuggling and illicit financing channels in Lebanon to disrupt Iranian proxy networks.

The United States Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Wednesday, November 18, targeting three individuals and three entities connected to the militant group Hezbollah. The measures aim to dismantle financial networks supporting Iran's proxy operations in the Middle East, specifically focusing on gold smuggling and charitable fronts in Lebanon.

Targeting Illicit Gold Smuggling Networks

The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Lebanon-based charity Ta'awanu Association, along with its founder Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, for channeling donor funds toward terrorist activities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that the Iranian regime's efforts to infringe on Lebanese sovereignty through groups like Hezbollah would not be tolerated.

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The department also sanctioned Lebanese businessmen Hassan Khechen and his brother Ibrahim Khechen, accusing them of facilitating significant fund transfers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force to Hezbollah. Their company, Gold Global Company, and a Turkish firm they control, Sankari Gold Kuyumculuk Ticaret Limited Sirketi, were included in the designations for aiding the group.

Strategic Coordination with Military Blockades

These financial designations coincided with heightened military warnings issued by the US armed forces. Hours before the Treasury announcement, the military published an advisory stating that ships receiving cargo at sea from vessels loaded in Iran would be considered evading the blockade of Iranian ports.

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This coordinated pressure aligns with recent diplomatic statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who informed G7 foreign ministers that Washington would continue imposing devastating economic costs on Iran. Rubio noted that the US possesses options beyond military conflict or accepting unacceptable Iranian demands to curb its regional influence.

Impact on Humanitarian Fronts and Regional Stability

The Treasury Department highlighted that the designations expose Hezbollah's exploitation of civilian charitable organizations to mask its terrorist financing. Ta'awanu Association, which provides emergency relief in southern Lebanon, was accused of diverting outside donations to support the militant group's infrastructure and operations.

By targeting both the financial facilitators and the charitable fronts, the US government aims to increase pressure on the group's illicit income streams. This approach seeks to disrupt the funding channels that allow Iran to exert influence across the region while maintaining a stance that avoids direct military engagement.