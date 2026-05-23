US Secretary of State Invites Indian PM to Visit White House

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced plans for the Indian premier to visit Washington for further discussions on the strategic partnership between their nations. The invitation follows a heated exchange between Trump and Modi last year, sparking concerns over the future of ties between the two countries' democratic world leaders.

The top US diplomat met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more than an hour and invited the premier to visit the White House soon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses a dedication ceremony for an annex building at the US embassy in New Delhi on May 23, 2023. He underscored the strategic importance of the US-India partnership, rooted in our shared democratic, profound economic and commercial opportunity and the strong personal ties between Modi and Trump, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said, glossing over last year's friction between the world's two largest democracies.

Before leaving on Tuesday, Rubio will also take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the so-called Quad - Australia, India, Japan and the United States - four democracies seen as a counterweight to China's presence in the Indian Ocean. He called India a 'great ally' and 'great partner', and said the United States would be looking to find ways to sell it more oil.

Ahead of the trip, Rubio expressed appreciation for India's historic ties with Iran but also growing relationship with Israel, which Modi visited just days before the war erupted on February 28. India's fast-growing economy is reliant on energy imports and like many countries had been rattled by the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which retaliated by choking off the strategic Strait of Hormuz, sending global oil prices soaring.

The conflict has also seen the re-emergence as a key US partner of India's traditional adversary Pakistan, which has positioned itself as a mediator, with its powerful army chief flying Friday to Tehran. The United States was a Cold War partner of Pakistan but increasingly took a distance as it prioritised relations with India, seeing the democracy as a natural partner in a global order marked by China's rise.

Trump has turned away from long-held assumptions and warmed to Pakistan, which has lavished him with praise over his diplomacy in its short war with India last year, and has welcomed a cryptocurrency firm owned by the US president's family. Modi irritated Trump by not crediting him with ending the war, in which India struck Pakistan following the massacre of mostly Hindu civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir





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