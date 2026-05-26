US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Downplays Chances of Quick Iran Resolution, as Tensions Escalate

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has expressed skepticism about a swift and easy resolution to the ongoing tensions with Iran, following a series of recent incidents. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has put renewed pressure on regional powers to join the Abraham Accords, a set of US-brokered agreements aimed at normalizing ties with Israel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has played down chances of a quick and easy resolution with Iran, after fire from both sides. Washington said it acted in self-defence, while Tehran insisted it was taking reciprocal action.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also put fresh pressure on regional powers to join the Abraham Accords — a set of US-brokered agreements launched during his first term in 2020 — that seek to normalise ties with Israel. Kate Fisher reports from Washington DC and Blake Sifton reports from Tel Aviv





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