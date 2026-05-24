US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Visits India to Strengthen Relations and Engage with Rivals

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to strengthen relations strained by US tariffs and engage with India's rivals Pakistan and China. He emphasized the potential of US energy products to diversify India's energy supply and expressed the US's commitment to not letting Iran hold the global energy market hostage. The energy crisis caused by the Iran war has hindered US efforts to wean India off Russian oil. The US has also grown closer to India's rival Pakistan, with Islamabad playing a key role in ending the Iran war. While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not specifically mention Iran, he reiterated India's support for peace efforts and called for a peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Rubio extended an invitation for Modi to visit the White House in the near future. The Biden administration has also feted Modi during a 2023 state visit, and the US Ambassador to India has sought to reset ties. However, trade tensions and investigations under unfair trade practices legislation have clouded other areas of engagement.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to strengthen relations strained by US tariffs and engage with India 's rivals Pakistan and China . He emphasized the potential of US energy products to diversify India 's energy supply and expressed the US's commitment to not letting Iran hold the global energy market hostage.

The energy crisis caused by the Iran war has hindered US efforts to wean India off Russian oil. The US has also grown closer to India's rival Pakistan, with Islamabad playing a key role in ending the Iran war. While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not specifically mention Iran, he reiterated India's support for peace efforts and called for a peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Rubio extended an invitation for Modi to visit the White House in the near future. The Biden administration has also feted Modi during a 2023 state visit, and the US Ambassador to India has sought to reset ties.

However, trade tensions and investigations under unfair trade practices legislation have clouded other areas of engagement. Rubio will attend a Quad meeting in India next week, which is an 'unannounced downgrade' of the grouping





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