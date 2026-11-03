Trump Signals Progress in Iran Talks as Tehran Offers to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran could happen as Tehran offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days under strict conditions, with indirect talks via mediators showing intensive exchanges.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 2) signalled progress in talks with Iran to avoid a return to war, saying a deal could happen and that Iran wants a settlement as soon as possible.

The remarks came a day before crucial US midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance separately said both he and Trump were optimistic about securing an agreement. We have certainly made some progress. We will see if we can make some more, Vance told reporters.

Also read Iran Ready to Reopen Strait of Hormuz Within Two Days if US Agrees to Conditions

Iran Indirect Talks With Washington

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that indirect talks with Washington were taking place via mediators. Given the sensitivity and gravity of the current situation, consultations and deliberations are very intensive, Araghchi said in a video interview with the official IRNA news agency. He said Qatar and Pakistan were playing very active roles in the mediation efforts.

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A senior Iranian official said Tehran was ready to open the Strait of Hormuz, an export conduit for the energy-rich Gulf, within two days, as long as Washington agrees to its list of demands. In September, Iran proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the strait if the US agreed to demands including ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending its counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters at a briefing. Oil prices plunged by more than 7 per cent after hopes grew of ending the eight-month conflict. Trump also pointed to tumbling oil prices in a social media post on his Truth Social platform.

US Midterm Elections And War

The renewed diplomatic signals come ahead of Tuesday's midterms, in which Trump's Republican Party is pushing to retain control of Congress despite voter dissatisfaction over the war and higher fuel prices. Democrats expect to win at least partial control of Congress and impose political constraints on Trump for the first time in two years.

Earlier, the Axios news outlet reported that Vance had sent a letter to Iranian national security chief Mohsen Rezaei about possible new talks, marking the highest-level move in months. Iran's First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref said the messages received from the US were an acknowledgement of our victory. But Trump had previously kept up his threats against Iran, telling a campaign rally that at some point we are going to have to give them the hammer.

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On Saturday, Trump said he still had to take care of one or two targets, including Pickaxe mountain in central Iran, a suspected nuclear site which Tehran denies is such a facility. In an interview with Al Jazeera released on Sunday, Araghchi said Washington must accept a new route agreed between Iran and Oman for transiting the strait. He said the US must also remove sanctions imposed recently and reduce American troop numbers in the region.

China And Oman Urge Peace

Baqaei warned that any act of aggression against Iran will be met with a powerful, immediate and comprehensive response. China and Oman urged a peaceful deal, while Iran said it will make no compromises on sovereignty. Chinese President Xi Jinping also discussed the war with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing on Monday, the first visit to China by the Gulf nation's head of state since diplomatic ties were established.

The two sides called for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, urging the United States and Iran to pursue a peaceful path, achieve a ceasefire and prevent war entirely, an Omani statement said. China held meetings with Iranian and Saudi officials in Beijing on Monday as well. Beijing supports Tehran in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, according to a Chinese statement.

Bagheri told Wang that Tehran's stance on defending its national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity remains unchanged, and that Iran will make no compromises in this regard, state TV reported. Iran's security chief also discussed the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. China also urged a return to negotiations.