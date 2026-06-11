US, South Korea Discuss Strengthening Nuclear Deterrence Against North Korea

US and South Korean officials discussed strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea's growing weapons programme at a meeting in Seoul on Thursday. The meeting followed growing concern that North Korea is expanding its capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material.

The US and South Korean officials discussed strengthening nuclear deterrence and readiness against North Korea 's growing weapons programme at a meeting in Seoul on Thursday.

The meeting followed growing concern that North Korea is expanding its capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material, after state media showed leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a newly operating nuclear-material production plant and calling for an 'exponential' expansion of the country's nuclear forces. The sixth meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) was co-chaired by Kim Hong-cheol, Seoul's defence policy chief, and Robert Soofer, a senior US defence official handling nuclear deterrence and weapons of mass destruction policy.

The two sides reviewed progress across the consultative group's work, from information sharing and crisis procedures to joint drills and messaging, and explored ways to further bolster allied nuclear deterrence and readiness. North Korea's output of weapons-grade nuclear material and its ability to mass-produce warheads could be higher than previously thought, according to a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also visited Pyongyang this week, but there was no mention of denuclearisation in the Chinese and North Korean readouts. The talks come as Seoul is pursuing a transfer of wartime operational control from Washington, raising questions over how the allies would coordinate nuclear planning and conventional forces





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North Korea Nuclear Deterrence Nuclear Weapons Nuclear Material Kim Jong Un China Xi Jinping Nuclear Planning Conventional Forces Wartime Operational Control

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