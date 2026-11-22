Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton reveals espionage probe into former Nvidia CEO Alice Huang while Ukrainian drones strike a Russian warship in Libya.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton confirmed that Nvidia Corp is the subject of an active espionage investigation involving its former executive Alice Huang. The disclosure, made on November 22, highlights the intense global competition for high-performance semiconductor technology and the aggressive tactics employed by foreign actors to access these critical assets.

US Intelligence Targets Nvidia Executive

Clayton stated during an appearance on ABC's This Week that Nvidia chips are viewed as the absolute top priority for those seeking illegal advantages. He described the company as a perpetual target for individuals attempting to unlawfully obtain its advanced hardware, noting that people will break the law to secure access. This strategic value has already led to indictments involving other companies where individuals violated regulations to acquire Nvidia technology.

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In a separate interview on CNN's State of the Union, Clayton revealed that Attorney General Todd Blanche has directed the Justice Department to investigate Alice Huang and her company, Megaspeed International. Huang, a former executive based in Singapore, is alleged to have had an affair with a former chief executive of Nvidia. Clayton emphasized that the United States operates by allowing such sensitive investigations to proceed without public interference while facts are gathered.

The Director of National Intelligence added that the scrutiny extends beyond government agencies. He indicated that the board of directors at Nvidia is concurrently examining the circumstances surrounding Huang's activities. Regulatory bodies are also expected to review the situation as the investigation unfolds, with Clayton urging patience as the legal and corporate processes run their course.

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Libya Strike Involves Russian Warship

In a separate development reported on the same date, Libyan officials confirmed that a suspected Ukrainian drone strike severely damaged the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette, at a naval base in Benghazi. The attack on November 22 ignited a fire at the facility and represents the latest military action in North Africa linked to the broader Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to an initial investigation, Ukrainian forces launched several sea drones from a base in western Libya. The strike resulted in the destruction of at least four drones by defensive measures, while two successfully hit the Merkury. This incident underscores the expanding geographic scope of the conflict and the use of asymmetric warfare tactics in distant regions.

Coalition Talks Stall In Israel

Meanwhile, political developments in Israel saw caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot conclude a new round of coalition negotiations without reaching an agreement. The talks, which lasted four hours on November 22 at a hotel in Herzliya near Tel Aviv, followed a previous meeting on November 15.

Delegations from Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud outlined their positions on substantive issues. Both sides released a joint statement confirming the detailed discussions, but no concessions were made that would allow for the formation of a new coalition government. The stalemate highlights the deep political divisions currently affecting the Israeli administration.