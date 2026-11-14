US State Dept Cuts Ties with Iran Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

US officials declare military victory over Iran while tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz. This update covers drone interceptions, mine strikes, and diplomatic fallout affecting global shipping.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Friday that additional military operations against Iran are no longer required, citing the severe economic strain currently imposed on the Islamic Republic. This declaration aligns with President Donald Trump's recent assertion that the conflict has effectively concluded from a military perspective. The statement comes as the United States and Iran continue to exchange accusations regarding military incidents in the Persian Gulf region.

US Claims Drone Interceptions in Bahrain Waters

The United States Central Command confirmed that it shot down two Iranian attack drones that were heading toward the Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday. This action directly contradicted claims made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which asserted that its forces had successfully struck a US early warning radar system located within the kingdom.

Also read Four Oil Tankers Hit by Explosions in Strait of Hormuz

The US military emphasized that there were no injuries or structural damage resulting from the incident. Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that the alleged radar strike was a retaliatory measure following a US attack on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port city of Sirik. This marks the first time since September that Iran has reported targeting a facility in Bahrain.

Tanker Mine Strike Disrupts Hormuz Shipping

Tensions in the waterways escalated further when Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced that a liquefied petroleum gas tanker had struck a naval mine while navigating the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The Guard claimed the vessel ignored repeated safety warnings before the explosion occurred, though these claims could not be independently verified by international observers.

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The United Nations reported that October witnessed the highest number of incidents against commercial ships in these contested waters since the beginning of the Iran war in February. The International Maritime Organisation recorded twenty-five seafarer deaths and numerous injuries or missing persons following approximately 134 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Middle East maritime area as of November 11.

Nuclear Inspections Blocked by Threats

On the diplomatic front, Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that discussions regarding nuclear monitoring cannot proceed while the country faces ongoing military threats. A confidential report indicated that Iran insists inspections must remain suspended amid explicit threats from the United States to target its nuclear facilities.

The agency noted that Iran has denied inspectors access to sites that were affected by Israeli and US strikes during the June 2025 war. This blockage of technical verification adds a significant layer of complexity to the already fragile security architecture in the Middle East.

Diplomatic Clashes at the UN Security Council

Iranian Deputy UN Ambassador Gholamhossein Darzi addressed the UN Security Council on Friday, warning that any future response to renewed fighting would be directed strictly against the source of aggression. He argued that US threats and attacks during negotiations over the last two years have created profound distrust and serious doubts about the prospects of any renewed diplomatic talks.

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Darzi clashed with representatives from Bahrain, which convened the meeting on behalf of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as with United States delegates. The Iranian official emphasized that credible guarantees against the repetition of unlawful actions are now prerequisites for any return to good faith negotiations.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Meanwhile, the conflict in the Middle East continued to claim civilian lives in Gaza. Health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that Israeli tank shelling in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah city killed three people, including a woman, a father, and his twelve-year-old son.

The Israeli military stated that it opened fire to drive away suspects who approached troops near the Yellow Line. This incident resulted in twenty additional injuries, most of them children. A nine-month-old infant also died from hypothermia, marking the first cold-related death of the winter season in the territory.