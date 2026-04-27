US Stock Market Rally Slows Amid Iran War Concerns; Oil Prices Rise

Uncertainty over the Iran conflict is dampening US stock market momentum, while oil prices are climbing due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Corporate earnings remain strong, but geopolitical risks are weighing on investor sentiment. The Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this week.

New York, April 27, 2026 – The remarkable surge in the US stock market is experiencing a deceleration today, fueled by escalating anxieties surrounding the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The situation has introduced a significant degree of uncertainty, prompting investors to adopt a more cautious stance. While the market had previously enjoyed a period of unprecedented growth, driven by robust corporate earnings and optimistic hopes for a peaceful resolution to the tensions between the United States and Iran, the latest developments have tempered this enthusiasm. The S&P 500 is currently exhibiting minimal movement, pausing after reaching a new all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has seen a modest decline of 7 points, representing less than 0.1 percent, as of 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite is down by 0.2 percent, following its own recent record-setting performance. The more pronounced impact of the Iranian conflict is being felt in the oil market, where prices have risen by approximately 2 percent.

The critical Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to tanker traffic, creating a bottleneck that is preventing crude oil from reaching global markets. This includes oil originating from Iran, which is currently subject to a naval blockade imposed by the United States. Iran has proposed a conditional reopening of the strait, contingent upon the lifting of the US blockade, and has suggested that discussions regarding its nuclear program could follow at a later stage.

However, US President Donald Trump appears disinclined to accept this offer, signaling a preference for maintaining the pressure on Iran through continued economic sanctions. The price of Brent crude oil for delivery in June has increased by 2.2 percent to US$107.60 per barrel, while Brent crude for delivery in July, which represents a larger volume of trading, has risen by 2.3 percent to US$101.38 per barrel.

Prior to the outbreak of the conflict, Brent prices were around US$70 per barrel, and have briefly exceeded US$119 during periods of heightened concern. Pakistan has been actively involved in mediating between the two nations, relaying Iran’s proposal to US authorities. Despite the geopolitical uncertainties, many major US companies have reported first-quarter earnings that have surpassed analysts’ expectations, contributing to a nearly 13 percent increase in the S&P 500 since its low point in late March.

Verizon Communications has joined this trend, with its stock climbing 4.1 percent after the company announced its first positive net gain in postpaid phone customers since 2013. The company has also raised its profit growth forecast for the year, despite a slight shortfall in first-quarter revenue. Conversely, Domino’s Pizza experienced a decline of 9.8 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected profit and revenue figures.

This week will see a flurry of earnings reports from prominent technology companies, including Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, all scheduled for Wednesday, followed by Apple on Thursday. In the bond market, Treasury yields have remained relatively stable despite the increase in oil prices, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note holding steady at 4.31 percent.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday, with the prevailing consensus among traders anticipating no change in rates. Lowering rates could stimulate economic growth, but also risks exacerbating inflation in the context of fluctuating oil prices and potential tariff increases.

This meeting will likely be the last presided over by Jerome Powell as Chair of the Federal Reserve, as his term is set to expire next month, and President Trump has already nominated a successor, Kevin Warsh. Central banks in Europe, Japan, and the United Kingdom will also be announcing their respective rate decisions this week.

Global stock markets are showing mixed results, with European indexes fluctuating while Asian markets generally closed higher, with South Korea’s Kospi jumping 2.2 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.4 percent





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