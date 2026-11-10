US Stocks Fall as Hot Inflation Data Fuels December Fed Rate Hike Bets

US stocks slid on Nov 10 after October inflation rose 0.4%, pushing markets to fully price in a December Fed rate hike and pressuring tech shares.

US stocks fell on Nov 10 after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. The sell-off was led by technology shares, with Nvidia dropping more than 5%. Investors also weighed the planned initial public offering of Anthropic and broader worries about the artificial intelligence boom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 223.12 points, or 0.43%, to 52,166.63. The S&P 500 lost 48.06 points, or 0.64%, to 7,501.88, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 290.69 points, or 1.15%, to 24,962.44. The moves came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had risen for two straight days, recovering from sharp losses the previous week.

Also read Asian stocks steady as AI, Mideast jitters recede; dollar firm on Fed bets

Inflation Data Drives December Fed Rate Hike Pricing

Markets now fully price in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed's December meeting, according to CME FedWatch. Before the inflation report, that probability stood at 84% on Nov 9.

US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, marking the third straight monthly gain of 0.4% or more. The reading was above the 0.3% estimate of economists polled by Reuters, after prices advanced 0.6% in September. The data pushed the two-year US Treasury yield up 19.1 basis points to 4.738%, putting it on track for its biggest daily gain since April 9, 2025, after US President Donald Trump launched his sweeping global tariffs.

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Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah, said investors had already expected a December hike but were now debating whether the increase could be 50 basis points rather than 25. In his view, the stock selling was an overreaction, since energy costs drove recent inflation and oil prices have eased to two-month lows.

Fed Officials Signal Possible Larger Rate Increases

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said the central bank should raise short-term borrowing costs in December even if October data showed inflation cooling. He also said the Fed should consider an upsized half-point rate hike if the inflation picture worsens.

Dallas Federal Reserve president Lorie Logan said the Fed needs to deliver at least two more quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases to bring down inflation, and may need to act promptly. Kansas City Federal Reserve president Jeff Schmid said he believes the current policy rate is fairly accommodative, adding to the cautious tone from policymakers that day.

Tech Shares Lead Losses Amid AI Concerns

The S&P 500 technology sector dropped more than 1%, making it the worst-performing of the 11 major sectors. Nvidia fell more than 5% and has tumbled about 10% over the past two sessions. The broader Philadelphia semiconductor index declined roughly 1% after two consecutive sessions of gains.

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Nvidia's stock reflects mounting concerns over CEO Jensen Huang's future at the chip company after it initiated an internal probe. According to The Information, which reported on Nov 10, the probe focuses on the CEO's relationship with Alice Huang and whether it facilitated the shipment of at least US$7.5 billion worth of the company's chips through Chinese firms.

Anthropic is expected to list publicly later this month. The AI lab revealed that its initial public offering could raise as much as US$64.4 billion, giving the company a fully diluted valuation of up to US$1.4 trillion. Market participants expect the listing could force other AI heavyweights to compete harder for investor dollars. CoreWeave, a neocloud firm, is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after the market close on Nov 10, and its stock was down about 33% on the year amid questions about the sustainability of the AI boom and its debt burden.

Market breadth was weak on the day. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.53-to-1 ratio on the New York Stock Exchange and by a 2.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 recorded six new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite posted 50 new highs and 201 new lows.