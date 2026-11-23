S&P 500 enters correction territory as Asian markets drop. Experts analyze the AI infrastructure spending debate and interest rate fears driving the sell-off.

Global equity markets are currently navigating a significant downturn, with United States stocks firmly entering correction territory and Asian exchanges experiencing substantial declines. The S&P 500 index dropped 3.7 percent on Friday, November 20, closing 11.6 percent below its record high set on October 6. Simultaneously, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished the trading day down by 5.3 percent, highlighting the severe impact on the tech sector.

Correction Thresholds And Market Definitions

Financial markets officially define a correction as a decline of at least 10 percent from a recent peak, whereas a drop of 20 percent or more typically signals a bear market. This specific metric measures the magnitude of the price drop from the top but does not inherently predict whether prices will continue to fall or if an economic recession is imminent. It serves purely as a descriptive label for the current price action rather than a definitive forecast of future economic conditions.

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Asian markets have also felt the pressure, with major exchanges in Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bangkok all moving into negative territory. This synchronized global weakness suggests that the underlying drivers of the sell-off are affecting investors across different regions and asset classes, rather than being isolated to a single domestic economic issue in the United States.

AI Valuations Drive The Tech Sector Decline

Technology stocks have absorbed the majority of the selling pressure, as investors are increasingly questioning whether the massive capital expenditures on artificial intelligence infrastructure will generate sufficient returns to justify current valuations. Despite some major technology companies reporting strong earnings, the market focus has shifted toward the sustainability of spending on chips, data centers, and other AI-related assets. The Nasdaq 100 ended Friday nearly 20 percent below its October peak, confirming that the sell-off is heavily concentrated in growth and tech stocks.

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Chez Anbu, head of wealth advisory at OCBC, noted that while the concerns regarding AI valuations and interest rates are real, the speed of the decline appears amplified. He explained that large investors and automated trading strategies are simultaneously cutting risk, which accelerates the downward momentum. This behavior points to a re-pricing of artificial intelligence assets rather than a broad-based breakdown in the overall economy.

Expert Analysis On Market Bottoms And Indicators

Determining exactly when the selling has run its course is difficult, as there is no single driver behind the market slide. Anbu advised that investors should monitor the CBOE Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, and observe the shape of the VIX futures curve. He also suggested watching whether market movements are supported by a broad range of stocks and sectors, as genuine recoveries usually involve broader participation beyond just the largest technology firms.

Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA, recommended using the 200-day moving averages as a simple gauge for trend direction. He warned that if price action during a rebound remains below this moving average, it is likely just a corrective or relief rally within a larger downtrend. A sustainable recovery requires gains to hold over several sessions and should be accompanied by clearer earnings expectations.

Future Outlook And Strategic Investor Advice

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, emphasized that markets need reassurance that the Federal Reserve will not remain excessively hawkish without economic weakness turning into a growth scare. She stated that the biggest warning sign would be if the sell-off moves from a valuation correction into an earnings and credit problem. Until there is evidence that risks are no longer worsening, volatility is likely to persist.

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Long-term investors are advised against chasing one-day rallies or selling in panic, as sharp rebounds can happen quickly when selling pressure eases. Chanana noted that a steady, staged approach is generally more reliable than trying to time the market turn. Investors should watch for stabilizing earnings expectations, particularly if artificial intelligence spending commitments remain intact without significant cuts to forecasts.