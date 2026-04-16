US Stocks Hit Record Highs on Optimism of Iran Peace Deal

Wall Street indexes climbed to new records as investors responded positively to President Donald Trump's optimistic statements regarding potential peace negotiations with Iran, despite a surge in crude oil prices. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global energy markets remain key concerns.

Wall Street witnessed another surge on Thursday, with major US indices reaching new record highs. The optimistic sentiment among investors was largely fueled by pronouncements from US President Donald Trump, who indicated that Iran was nearing a peace agreement. This positive outlook, despite a notable increase in crude oil prices , propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to close up by 0.4 percent. Analysts at Briefing.

com noted that while a concrete deal with Iran remains elusive, the prevailing commentary from President Trump and other officials has been encouraging. This has led some market observers to suggest that the recent stock market strength reflects a proactive investor desire to capitalize on potential future gains that an actual peace accord could unlock. The geopolitical situation involving Iran has directly impacted energy markets. Since the US-Israel siege on February 28th, Iran has restricted the passage of most oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane responsible for approximately one-fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports. President Trump reiterated his administration's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, stating that Iran had agreed to this and to most other terms, suggesting a potential path to resolution if negotiations can occur. Conversely, he also issued a stark warning: should Iran choose a different path, it could face blockades and military action against its infrastructure. This mixed messaging contributed to volatility in oil prices. Brent crude futures experienced a nearly five percent jump, exceeding US$99 per barrel. Stephen Schork of the Schork Group attributed this price fluctuation to the divergent signals emanating from both Washington and Tehran. Globally, European stock markets showed modest gains, with London and Frankfurt adding a small percentage, while Paris experienced a slight decline. Earlier in the day, the Tokyo stock market had also reached a record high, mirroring the all-time peaks achieved by key US indexes on Wednesday. Investors in Asia had celebrated robust earnings reports from American corporations, even in the face of escalating oil prices and broader inflationary pressures. Matt Britzman, a senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, described the recent global stock market recovery as one of the most rapid in recent memory. He further elaborated that elevated oil prices persist as investors weigh the possibility of an extended ceasefire between the US and Iran, alongside the potential for a comprehensive agreement that could ultimately lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz





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