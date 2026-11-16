US markets suffered broad losses on Nov 16 as Nvidia CEO resignation rumors triggered a massive AI stock selloff, impacting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ahead of key earnings reports.

US equity markets experienced a severe downturn on Nov 16, driven by widespread panic selling in the artificial intelligence sector following reports that Jensen Huang was resigning as CEO of Nvidia. The broad selloff dragged major indices lower, raising the stakes for the chipmaker's upcoming earnings report scheduled for Nov 17 and Anthropic's initial public offering later in the week. This risk-off sentiment gathered momentum throughout the trading session, fundamentally altering the market landscape for technology investors.

Market Performance and Index Declines

The S&P 500 dropped nearly 2% as investors reacted to the uncertainty surrounding the technology giant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1.4%, reflecting the broad-based nature of the sell-off across different market sectors. The Nasdaq suffered the steepest percentage loss, tumbling 2.5% as the tech-heavy index came under significant pressure from declining semiconductor valuations.

Also read Trump Supports Jensen Huang's Return as Nvidia CEO

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index weighed heavily on the tech-focused benchmarks, losing 5.3% during the session. This sharp decline in semiconductor stocks served as a primary indicator of the depth of the market correction. Investors rushed to reduce exposure to hardware-dependent AI companies as confidence in near-term growth prospects wavered amid the leadership rumors.

Investor Sentiment and AI Volatility

Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky, described the current market environment as a continuous back-and-forth battle. He noted that AI-related stocks frequently catch a bid one day only to enter a freefall the next, highlighting the extreme day-to-day volatility characterizing this sector. This rotation trade has become a dominant theme over the last couple of weeks, leaving traders navigating a highly unpredictable landscape.

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The rapid swing in sentiment underscores the fragility of the current AI market rally. When initial enthusiasm was soured by the news of Huang's potential departure, the lack of fundamental support caused a swift unwinding of leveraged positions. This dynamic suggests that market participants are increasingly hesitant to hold high-valuation tech assets without concrete earnings confirmation or stable leadership.

Global Regulatory and Geopolitical Reactions

While US markets reeled from the Nvidia news, Singapore is assessing the impact of a new US rule targeting China's remote access to AI chips through data centers in South-east Asia. The Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry stated they are studying the details of this new measure carefully. Engaging affected companies to understand the potential impact on their businesses remains a priority for the Singaporean government as the region's data center boom faces potential regulatory headwinds.

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia replaced the commander overseeing its coalition against Iran-allied Houthis on Nov 16 after a major setback for their campaign. The Yemeni government announced on Nov 15 that it was withdrawing from areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to focus on defending its base in Aden. These territorial losses have drawn Riyadh back into direct confrontation with the group, escalating regional tensions following the reignition of the frozen civil war this summer.

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Entertainment and Sports Updates

In entertainment news, British actor Robert Pattinson was named as the new James Bond on Nov 16, stepping into the role after months of speculation. Amazon MGM Studios announced that Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as the MI6 agent, ushering in a new era for the iconic character. At age 40, Pattinson is poised to lead the franchise into its next phase of cinematic storytelling.

In sports, Carlos Alcaraz began his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time by defeating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-2. The world number three took just over an hour to dispatch his American opponent in Turin, where he was the beaten finalist in 2025. Alcaraz appears in ominous form, having won three of the five tournaments he has entered since returning from a wrist injury in August.