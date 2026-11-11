US Stocks Rally as CoreWeave Shares Surge 24.7% on Nov 11

US stocks closed higher on Nov 11 as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied over 1% after CoreWeave earnings eased fears about the AI trade. Nvidia steadied after two sharp declines.

US stocks closed higher on Nov 11, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each rising more than 1%. The rally followed earnings from neocloud firm CoreWeave, which eased investor concerns about the durability of the AI trade. Shares of CoreWeave surged 24.7% to close at their highest level in two weeks.

Nvidia also stabilised after two straight sessions of sharp declines that had weighed on one of the biggest pillars of the current bull market. The moves reflected a market that was swinging between optimism and caution from one session to the next.

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How CoreWeave Earnings Lifted AI Infrastructure Stocks

CoreWeave shares posted their biggest daily percentage jump in more than three months after the company said it would become profitable in the first half of 2028 on an adjusted basis. The forecast was designed to reassure investors that strong demand and customer commitments could support the company's debt-fuelled expansion.

The gains spread across AI infrastructure stocks. Nebius Group surged 15.4%, while Applied Digital shot up 7.4%, showing that the CoreWeave results lifted peers as well as the company itself.

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Nvidia advanced after shedding about US$430 billion (S$550 billion) of market capitalisation over the previous two sessions. Investors had grown worried about chief executive officer Jensen Huang's relationship with a businesswoman, a concern that added to doubts about the company's leadership.

Investor Views on the AI Trade and Market Swings

Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta, said investors were searching for warning signs every day and reacting to each one. He described a pattern in which the market moved back and forth between the view that AI is good and the view that AI is not so good.

Bank of America Global Research analysts said in a note that investors bought equities even during last week's selloff. They added that all net inflows came through ETFs, with institutional clients leading the purchases, though early indicators showed it was too soon to declare the decline over.

Vanda Research said in a separate note that the Anthropic initial public offering could attract record buying by retail investors. The Claude chatbot creator set its terms on Nov 10 and is aiming for a valuation of up to US$1.4 trillion, with the potential to surpass SpaceX as one of the biggest single-day retail purchases ever.

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Rate Hike Expectations and What Investors Watch Next

Hotter-than-expected inflation data released on Nov 10 cemented market expectations that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December. According to CME FedWatch, traders are now fully pricing in a hike of at least 25 basis points, along with a 10.4% chance of an increase of 50 basis points.

Comments from multiple Fed officials suggested the central bank was open to a more aggressive path of rate hikes as price pressures worsen. Treasury yields rose sharply on the inflation data, which kept trading choppy even as oil prices cooled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.60 points, or 0.49%, to 52,486.49, while the S&P 500 gained 98.45 points, or 1.31%, to 7,619.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 400.31 points, or 1.60%, to 25,466.19, and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 5.7% to its highest close since November 3.

Breadth was mixed beneath the headline gains. The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 159 new lows. Volume on US exchanges reached 14.74 billion shares, compared with the 18.68 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.