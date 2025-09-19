US Stocks Rally as FedEx and Apple Lead Gains, Supported by Rate Cut Optimism

The US stock market experienced a positive week, with major indexes poised for gains, fueled by strong performances from FedEx and Apple, as well as optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts and artificial intelligence stocks. The market also reacted to developments, including a phone call between US and Chinese presidents.

The New York Stock Exchange floor buzzed with activity on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as specialists and traders navigated the market. The major US stock indexes were poised to conclude the week with gains, driven by positive developments in key sectors. FedEx experienced a significant surge of 2.6% following the release of strong quarterly financial results, with both profit and revenue exceeding analysts’ expectations.

This positive performance was attributed to successful cost-cutting measures and robust domestic delivery volumes, which helped offset the challenges posed by weaker international operations. Furthermore, Apple’s stock price saw a notable increase of 3.1%, fueled by an upward revision of its price target from J.P. Morgan analysts. The technology sector, in general, demonstrated strength, with substantial gains also recorded by companies like Palantir Technologies and Oracle. The S&P 500 index saw eight of its eleven sector indexes advance, with technology and utilities leading the pack, rising by 0.78% and 0.54% respectively. However, the energy sector faced headwinds, declining by 1.37%. Overall, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track for a third consecutive week of gains, supported by the Federal Reserve's initial interest rate cut of 2025 and growing enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence stocks.\The market's positive momentum was temporarily tempered earlier in the trading session as investors carefully analyzed the Federal Reserve's economic outlook and comments made by the new governor and White House economic advisor, Stephen Miran, during an interview on CNBC. Despite this initial hesitation, the overall sentiment remained positive. Scott Ladner, the chief investment officer at Horizon Investments, commented on the potential impact of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, stating that a shift towards a more relaxed inflation target would likely benefit the stock market. By 2:27 PM EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed by 0.27% to reach 46,268.31, the S&P 500 had increased by 0.28% to 6,650.62, and the Nasdaq Composite had advanced by 0.41% to 22,563.66. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, experienced a modest decline of 0.64% after briefly hitting an intraday record. Earlier in the week, the Russell 2000 had closed at a record high on Thursday, marking its first record since November 2021. Ladner further explained that small-cap stocks tend to move inversely with interest rates, suggesting that they are expected to benefit disproportionately from any future interest rate cuts. The market's trajectory seemed to be influenced by a confluence of factors, including company-specific performances, broader sector trends, and the overarching monetary policy framework.\In addition to the market's performance, other significant news influenced investor sentiment. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation on Friday, representing their first communication since June. During their call, the leaders reported making progress regarding a potential TikTok deal and agreed to meet in South Korea the following month. Looking at the broader market trends, the three primary Wall Street indexes have demonstrated positive performance throughout September, a month that has historically shown weakness for US equities. LSEG data reveals that the S&P 500 has averaged a 1.4% loss during September since 2000. Individual stock movements also drew attention, with Lennar experiencing a 4% decline after releasing weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings and projecting lower-than-anticipated home deliveries for the fourth quarter. Conversely, Paramount Skydance saw a 5.6% rise following a CNBC report that offered insights into a possible bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, which itself gained 1.3%. The activity on the stock market was reflected in the number of 52-week highs and lows. The S&P 500 recorded 24 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite registered 123 new highs and 37 new lows, indicating a dynamic and potentially volatile market environment. The market’s positive momentum, despite the initial hesitation, was supported by positive company results, an analyst upgrade and the Federal Reserve's first rate cut of 2025





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stock Market Fedex Apple Federal Reserve Interest Rates

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Fed's focus moves from inflation to jobs as it makes first rate cut of 2025The Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point interest rate cut and signalled it could enact two more cuts this year.

Read more »

Asian markets mixed after US Fed rate cutThe US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it will steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of this year.

Read more »

Apple's iPhone 17 models launch to cheers and applause at Orchard Road store in SingaporeSINGAPORE — Jonathan Ng, 47, was the first person in Singapore to get his hands on the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max — two of them in fact — despite only standing in line from 6.45am.Unlike the 250 or so people who had queued outside the Apple Store in Orchard Road since the wee hours of Sept 19, or even...

Read more »

Stocks rise on Nvidia-Intel deal, Fed rate cutNEW YORK: Stock markets advanced on Thursday (Sep 18), as tech shares jumped following AI chips giant Nvidia's announcement of a US$5 billion investment in struggling US rival Intel, an

Read more »

Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits recordSYDNEY: Asian shares are set to end a big central week in positive territory, buoyed by hopes of more monetary stimulus around the world, while the Nikkei notched a record, aided by expectations the Bank of Japan would again skip a rate hike.

Read more »