US Stocks Rally on Oil Drop and AI Stability as S&P 500 Rebounds

US equities surged on November 9 as falling oil prices eased inflation worries, allowing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to stage a strong rebound despite Nvidia's decline.

US stocks delivered a powerful rebound on November 9, with major indices posting significant gains after a week of volatility. The rally was driven by a sharp decline in oil prices, which helped alleviate investor fears about persistent inflation. This market surge allowed the S&P 500 to recover from its steepest weekly loss since April 2025, signaling renewed confidence in the technology and energy sectors.

Market Indices Record Strong Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,104.02 points, or 2.15%, closing at 52,389.75. The S&P 500 rose 173.08 points, or 2.35%, to finish at 7,549.94, marking its largest daily percentage gain since April 8. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, gaining 673.71 points, or 2.74%, to reach 25,253.14, which represented its biggest daily advance since July 30.

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Each of the eleven major S&P 500 sector indexes increased on November 9, with nine of them showing gains exceeding 1%. Industrials and consumer discretionary sectors led the charge, each rising by more than 3%. This broad-based strength indicated that the rally was not limited to a single industry but reflected a wider market recovery across diverse economic segments.

AI Sector Resilience and Nvidia Movement

Despite the positive overall trend, Nvidia, the world's second-most valuable company, fell 4.2% to close at its lowest level since April 7. The decline followed an internal investigation into whether a foreign intelligence effort had targeted CEO Jensen Huang. However, market strategists argued that the broader artificial intelligence narrative remains intact.

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Ken Polcari, partner and chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth in Jupiter, Florida, stated that the AI story is not going away even if people are worried. He emphasized that Democrats cannot destroy the AI trade and that it has a life of its own, with regulation likely to be applied rather than a complete halt.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 6.9% after plunging more than 12% the previous week, its largest weekly drop since the week ended April 4, 2025. Nvidia was the sole decliner in the index on November 9, while Broadcom rose 8.8% and Advanced Micro Devices jumped 13.3%, highlighting strong performance among other chipmakers.

Stakeholder Views and Regulatory Outlook

Analysts from Morgan Stanley and UBS suggested last week's rout in AI stocks was overdone and that the risk of extreme regulation on data center developments is low. This view persisted despite the Democratic victory in the US midterm elections, which had initially fueled concerns about new regulatory measures impacting the tech sector.

Investor sentiment was further bolstered by comments from US President Donald Trump, who downplayed the likelihood of renewed strikes on Iran. This geopolitical reassurance helped temper concerns about supply chain disruptions and energy price spikes, providing additional support for the market rally on November 9.

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Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin added to the economic context by stating that the Fed should move its monetary policy with care as it maps a response to inflation. His remarks underscored the cautious approach central bankers are taking as they navigate the complex economic landscape following recent employment data.

Future Economic Indicators and Market Depth

Inflation readings remain a focal point for investors this week. The Labor Department is scheduled to release its Consumer Price Index report for October on November 10 and the Producer Price Index on November 13. These reports will be critical in determining the trajectory of monetary policy and market stability in the coming weeks.

Expectations for a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting remain above 80%, according to CME FedWatch. This high probability is supported by October's strong jobs report, which has given the central bank the latitude to continue raising rates to combat inflationary pressures.

On November 9, advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 103 new highs and 164 new lows. Trading volume on US exchanges reached 18.98 billion shares, slightly above the 20-day average of 18.72 billion.