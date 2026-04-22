US Stocks Reach Record Highs Amid Strong Earnings, Oil Prices Rise on Iran Concerns

US stock markets rallied to new records following positive earnings reports from major companies, but oil prices increased due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the conflict in Iran and its potential impact on global oil supplies. Despite geopolitical tensions, corporate profits continue to drive market optimism.

US stocks surged to new record highs on Wednesday, fueled by a wave of strong earnings reports from major companies like GE Vernova and Boston Scientific , exceeding analyst expectations.

The S&P 500 climbed 1%, surpassing its previous peak set on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 340 points, a 0.7% increase. The Nasdaq composite also achieved a record, jumping 1.6%. GE Vernova experienced a significant boost, rising 13.7% after reporting first-quarter profits that dramatically exceeded forecasts.

The company is benefiting from the growing influence of artificial intelligence, particularly in its electrification business, which saw a surge in equipment orders for data centers, reaching US$2.4 billion – more than the entire previous year. GE Vernova also raised its full-year revenue and financial projections. The positive trend extended across the market, with the majority of S&P 500 companies reporting first-quarter results that surpassed expectations, despite the ongoing conflict in Iran and the resulting uncertainty in the global economy.

This strong performance has propelled the S&P 500, marking its 13th gain in the last 16 trading days. Other notable gains included Boston Scientific (up 9%), Boeing (up 5.5%), and Philip Morris International (up 7%).

However, rising oil prices tempered some of the enthusiasm. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, increased by 3.5% to US$101.91, driven by concerns about the duration of the war with Iran and potential disruptions to oil flow from the Persian Gulf. The conflict has restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil tankers.

US President Donald Trump maintained an American blockade of Iranian ports, further complicating the situation and raising doubts about the resumption of negotiations to resolve the crisis. Brent crude has risen significantly from around US$70 per barrel before the war, reflecting fears of a prolonged supply disruption. While volatility has decreased in recent weeks, with Brent briefly exceeding US$119 and the S&P 500 dropping nearly 10% below its previous high, the situation remains sensitive.

Beyond the market’s reaction to earnings and geopolitical events, other corporate news influenced trading. Best Buy experienced a 4.6% decline following the announcement of CEO Corie Barry’s departure, to be replaced by Jason Bonfig. Cannabis company stocks rose on reports that the Trump administration is preparing to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, potentially easing regulations and reducing tax burdens on the industry. The S&P 500 closed at 7,137.90, up 73.89 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 49,490.03, adding 340.65 points, and the Nasdaq composite ended at 24,657.57, gaining 397.60 points. International markets presented a mixed picture, with European indexes falling and Asian markets showing a varied performance – Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%. Treasury yields remained relatively stable despite the oil price increase, with the 10-year Treasury yield holding steady at 4.30%.

This followed a previous increase after Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve chair, stated he had not promised to cut interest rates despite Trump’s demands





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