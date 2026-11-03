US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island in Latest Limited Airstrike Reported by Wall Street Journal

The United States carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, US officials said on Nov 2. The attacks follow a series of smaller operations that Washington has kept quiet.

WASHINGTON - The United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov 2, citing US officials. The reporting follows several explosions on the island, which sits in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state media outlet IRNA.

A satellite image of Qeshm Island from Aug 10 shows the area that has drawn attention in recent weeks. The attack was the latest in a series of limited strikes carried out by Washington in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal said. The Journal added that the strikes have been carried out on a smaller scale and purposefully kept secret so as not to signal any intent to resume the major military campaign against Iran.

Also read US strikes Iran Qeshm Island in limited attack, Wall Street Journal reports

Limited US Strikes on Iran

That approach suggests the administration is trying to keep military pressure on Tehran without returning to full-scale combat. A US official said on Monday, Nov 2, that the strikes appeared to be limited and were not a resumption of major combat operations. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity. Another official said the strikes were defensive measures against Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.

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Fox News, citing officials, said the strikes were carried out in response to Iran firing at a US aircraft. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important shipping routes for oil, and any military activity there draws close attention from global markets and allied governments. US forces in the region have been supporting enforcement of an American blockade against Iran, according to military imagery released alongside the reporting.

The Pentagon referred a request for comment to US Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East. CENTCOM did not respond to requests for comment, leaving key questions about the timing and targets of the strikes unanswered. Earlier on Nov 2, President Donald Trump raised doubts about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military strikes against Iran. He also said a deal with Tehran could happen.

Trump Mixed Signals on Iran

In recent weeks, Trump had hinted at renewing attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov 3. Asked by reporters whether he was considering striking Iran after the midterms, Trump replied no. After a speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, he indicated he might be thinking otherwise. The mixed signals leave open whether the limited strikes will continue or whether a broader confrontation or negotiated settlement will follow.