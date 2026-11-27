US military disables Iranian blockade runner in Gulf of Oman while OpenAI countersues Apple over trade secrets and former President Biden's memoir sees modest sales.

United States military forces executed a precision strike against a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman on November 26, targeting a ship that attempted to bypass American naval restrictions imposed on Iran. US Central Command confirmed that military aircraft disabled the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer after it departed from the Iran ian port city of Bandar Abbas. This action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing enforcement of maritime sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

US Naval Blockade Enforcement Actions

The US military stated on November 27 that it successfully disabled the commercial ship following its attempt to run the US blockade of Iran. An adviser to Iran's supreme leader responded by stating that Tehran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and vowed to break the US embargo. The United States reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Also read Iranian Guards Attack Tankers in Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalation

OpenAI Legal Battle with Apple Tech Giant

OpenAI sued Apple on November 27, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and discouraging hardware suppliers from working on future OpenAI devices. The ChatGPT maker filed counterclaims in California federal court on November 27, saying that Apple's employment practices were designed to trap employees and prevent them from working on competitors' technology. OpenAI is developing AI-enabled personal electronic devices that threaten to outcompete Apple on what Apple views as its own turf, the company said in its November 27 court filing. The legal dispute highlights the intense competition between leading artificial intelligence firms and established hardware manufacturers.

Former President Joe Biden Book Sales Analysis

Former president Joe Biden's Promise Me, America sold around 21,000 copies during its first week on sale, according to Circana. It sold well enough to top The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, but didn't approach the level of memoirs by such predecessors as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Promise Me, America, published last week, received lukewarm reviews. Critics found the book mostly unrevealing about Biden's time in office and about his decision in 2024 not to run again amid widespread concern about his age and health. A New York Times review was headlined Reflecting on 2024, Joe Biden Finds No Faults of His Own.

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North Korean Hackers Target Binance Crypto Funds

North Korean money launderers are moving closer to cashing out some of the crypto stolen in October's record Binance hack, turning to little-known online services that can swap the tokens for others and help hide their tracks, blockchain researchers say. The US authorities have blamed North Korean hackers for the largest heist in history after US$6.3 billion worth of crypto was stolen on October 29. THORChain, an online exchange urged by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in October not to help the hackers, and a coinjoin service which helps mask tokens' origins, have been used by the launderers to move the stolen crypto further out of reach, according to the researchers.

Manchester City Manager Addresses Player Morale

Enzo Maresca insisted on November 27 that Erling Haaland is happy at Manchester City, after the striker expressed frustration over his side's recent struggles. Haaland gave a candid assessment of City's malaise following their 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League on November 24. After winning 10 of their first 11 matches in all competitions this season, Maresca's men have won just two of their last seven. The manager sought to calm concerns about the team's performance and the striker's satisfaction with his position at the club.