US strikes Iran Qeshm Island in limited attack, Wall Street Journal reports

The United States struck Iran Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported, the latest in a series of limited strikes. US Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WASHINGTON - The United States struck Iran Qeshm Island, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov 2, citing US officials. The reporting follows several explosions on the island, which is situated on the Strait of Hormuz, according to state media outlet IRNA.

The attack was the latest in a series of limited strikes carried out by Washington in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal said. It added that strikes have been carried out on a smaller scale and purposefully kept secret so as not to signal any intent of resuming its major military campaign against Iran. The US Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to the new source text.

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Trump Questions Future Strikes on Iran

Earlier on Nov 2, US President Donald Trump raised doubts about whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military strikes against Iran and said a deal with Tehran could happen. Asked by reporters if he was considering striking Iran after the Nov 3 midterm elections, Trump replied no. Washington and Tehran have been in a tense standoff in recent weeks, with the limited strikes adding to the uncertainty in the region.

The island of Qeshm is strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments. Iranian state media reported the explosions on the island but did not provide details on casualties or damage. The Wall Street Journal said the strikes were kept secret to avoid signaling any intent of resuming a major military campaign against Iran. The reported attack comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with both sides exchanging threats in recent months.

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Trump comments that a deal with Tehran could happen suggest a possible diplomatic opening even as military actions continue. The US Central Command has not commented on the reported strike, leaving uncertainty about the extent of the operation. The series of limited strikes in recent weeks indicates a pattern of small-scale actions rather than a full-scale conflict. Iran has not issued an official response to the reported strike on Qeshm Island.

Hormuz Remains Flashpoint Amid Rising Tensions

The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint for potential conflict, with any military action there drawing international attention. The reported strike on Qeshm Island follows weeks of escalating rhetoric between Washington and Tehran. Trump remarks that he is not considering striking Iran after the midterm elections may signal a pause in military action. A satellite image of Qeshm Island on Aug 10 was released, showing the area before the reported attack.