US Supreme Court Allows Border Wall Construction in Big Bend National Park

The US Supreme Court has lifted the injunction against border barrier construction in Big Bend National Park, allowing the Trump administration to proceed with its expedited waivers despite environmental lawsuits.

The US Supreme Court granted the administration of President Donald Trump the necessary authorization on Monday to resume the construction of barriers along the US-Mexico border. This decision specifically permits the project to proceed within the remote region of West Texas that encompasses Big Bend National Park. The ruling fast-tracks one of the Republican president's most persistent policy priorities, effectively overriding a lower court's previous halt on the ground.

Supreme Court Lifts Injunction on Border Barriers

Justices provided emergency approval to bypass a federal judge's order that had temporarily stopped all work in the area. This legal maneuver allows the project to continue while a complex lawsuit filed by an environmental group and other challengers moves through the judicial system. The immediate effect is that construction crews can resume their activities in the Big Bend sector without further legal interruption from the district court level.

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Legal Waivers Override Environmental Protections

The administration has relied on a series of waivers issued by the US Department of Homeland Security to expedite the building of roads and physical barriers. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and his predecessor Kristi Noem, both appointed by Trump, issued these waivers between February and July. These officials determined the region to be an area of high illegal entry that required additional infrastructure to control border traffic. The waivers were utilized under a 1996 federal law designed to facilitate barrier construction in regions experiencing significant unauthorized crossings.

Stakeholders and Environmental Groups Oppose Project

Opposition to the border wall extension has come from a diverse coalition including local officials, conservationists, and even some Texas Republicans. The lawsuit challenging the project was brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, a river guide operating in the Big Bend area, and a group dedicated to preserving a historic church in Ruidosa, Texas. Plaintiffs argue that the fragile adobe structure of the church is directly threatened by the proposed construction activities. They contend that the waivers bypass essential laws such as the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

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Legal challengers argued that Mullin and Noem exceeded their authority by violating the major questions doctrine. This doctrine has been used by the Supreme Court to invalidate executive actions of vast economic and political significance unless Congress provides clear authorization. Judge Cardone previously ruled that the waivers lacked this clear congressional authorization, noting that Big Bend has the lowest rate of migrant apprehensions along the entire border. The administration counters that the secretary's authority reflects an indisputably valid express delegation from Congress used for decades to expedite border infrastructure.

Impact on Big Bend Landscape and Wildlife

The planned construction spans more than 300 miles of the Big Bend sector, with the administration stating that most work will occur on privately owned land. Within Big Bend National Park, the plan includes a 17-mile noncontiguous vehicle barrier system rather than the standard 30-foot pedestrian barrier found in other areas. Construction crews had previously begun clearing land for roads and security infrastructure in August, which prompted bipartisan criticism and protests. The administration cites the seizure of massive quantities of drugs in the region and cartel operations south of the border as justification for the enhanced security measures.