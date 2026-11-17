The Trump administration announced new export controls on advanced AI chips to five countries to close a loophole allowing Chinese firms to access computing power remotely, as President Trump heads to Asia to meet Xi Jinping.

The Trump administration said on Monday it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, tightening controls as President Donald Trump headed to Asia for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

New Rules Target Chip Export Loopholes

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security introduced new rules to close a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to tap powerful overseas computing resources. The effort targets both physical chip exports and remote use of computing power provided by those chips. The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centers in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, which have been identified as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of the chips being diverted to China.

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Shipments of covered chips to those countries now require a US export license. There is an exemption for chips destined for companies headquartered in the US or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered there, provided certain reporting requirements are met. This includes American cloud hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft. The rule also imposes new requirements on overseas data centers that supply significant volumes of computing power to firms headquartered in China.

Such data centers will now face licensing requirements. Prior to the intervention, it had not been illegal for these overseas data centers to provide computing power to Chinese tech firms. Data centers already serving those firms will have 90 days from the rule's effective date to get a license to continue services or face future export restrictions.

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The license requirement will not apply to systems used by online retailers and social media companies, which the department said do not pose the same national security threat. In a press release, the Bureau of Industry and Security said the new provision is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries.

Nvidia CEO Resignation Precedes Announcement

The statement read: The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten US national security. The rule was published days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a woman who worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers and has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

Megaspeed said in a November 15 statement that it complies with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including US export control requirements. John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House Select Committee on China, said in a statement that the rule sends a message that America is serious about closing dangerous export control loopholes China has been exploiting for years.

The rule was written by the Department of the Treasury and the White House's National Security Council, which also directed its release, according to a Commerce Department statement. The new regulation also formally rescinds a Biden-era rule that limited global access to AI chips through licensing requirements. The Commerce Department said in early 2025 that it would not enforce the rule, and that it would rescind and replace it.

Trump Heads to Asia Amidst New Restrictions

But it did not take action until Monday, allowing billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia chips to flow to data centers used by Chinese AI companies. Trump is due to meet Xi on Thursday in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city hosting this week's APEC summit. Trump has previously threatened or imposed technology restrictions on Beijing ahead of high-level meetings.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced criticism for his oversight of export controls on chips to China in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, is among administration officials joining Trump on the trip to Asia, a White House official said. Senior White House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out, Reuters reported last week.

But Trump told reporters on Monday as he departed the White House for the trip to the Philippines and China that he has no plans to replace Lutnick. More actions against China are likely in the works. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that four government agencies had favored putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist but the Commerce Department, which was in charge, had not. Trump said on Monday: It's a different viewpoint.

One wants to be friendly with China and one wants to have a blowup with China. They both are acceptable but they are different views. Trump also said he would not mind seeing Huang return as Nvidia CEO, adding his voice to calls for Huang's reinstatement.

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Kate Koren, a former Commerce official, said the rule announced on Monday would have a much bigger impact on China than adding a single entity to the Commerce Department's trade blacklist, known as the Entity List. Koren said: Nvidia and Jensen himself were key drivers of the argument for selling chips to China as a strategy. The revelations last week put that argument into question, and the pendulum is swinging in the other direction - towards tighter export controls.

Focus Shifts to Computing Power Usage

Singapore Management University Associate Professor of Law Liu Han-Wei told CNA that the new rules extend the focus beyond where the chips are shipped to who ends up using the computing power. Liu said: In effect, data center operators will be expected to know who their customers are, including who ultimately owns or controls them, and to provide enough information for their suppliers to verify compliance. Knowing your customer becomes a condition of access to the hardware.

The restrictions also require greater scrutiny of customers and their ownership structures to prevent restricted entities from gaining access to advanced computing capabilities through intermediaries. The US has long sought to limit China's access to its most advanced semiconductors, citing national security concerns and the potential use of AI technology for military and intelligence purposes.

But existing US export controls have largely focused on the physical movement of these chips, leaving open another way for Chinese companies to access their computing power. Instead of importing restricted processors into China, firms can rent computing capacity from data centers in other countries. Such arrangements have allowed Chinese companies to use American technology without necessarily importing the restricted hardware into China.

In an interview with US broadcaster PBS, Liza Tobin, a former China director for the National Security Council in the first Trump and Biden administrations, said a shadow trade had developed in which Chinese AI developers started accessing US chips remotely in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. Tobin, now a managing director at geopolitical risk advisory firm Garnaut Global, said: So that's essentially a grey area.

It was technically legal, and there's been growing pressure from national security professionals and from Congress to close this loophole. Washington has identified Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand as jurisdictions presenting a higher-than-normal risk of advanced semiconductors being diverted to unauthorized destinations.

However, it has not publicly provided a detailed, country-by-country explanation of why each was included.