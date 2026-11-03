US to Host Ukraine and Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi on Nov 10-11

The United States will hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on Nov 10-11 to discuss ending the war and post-war security. US negotiators will also meet European allies in Brussels this week.

The United States will bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on Nov 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday, Nov 2.

US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough in the long-running conflict before the winter sets in. A senior US official told Reuters the talks are aimed at ending Moscow's war and discussing post-war security agreements. Witkoff, in a social media post, said the new Abu Dhabi discussions will cover "post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and ending the war". The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

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US Negotiators Meet in Abu Dhabi

The lead US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to represent the US in Abu Dhabi, the official said. Witkoff serves as US Special Envoy, while Kushner is US President Donald Trump's son-in-law. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a new round of trilateral talks after meeting Witkoff in St Petersburg two weeks ago in the latest US push to stop Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II.

The US official said American negotiators will meet at the working level this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, the European Union and NATO. They will discuss "Ukraine's security guarantees, Europe's future security framework, and economic support for Ukraine's reconstruction". The official said the meetings build on recent discussions among the parties and "reflect President Trump's continued efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine".

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Ukraine and Russia remain far apart when it comes to the terms of any possible peace deal, though Trump has recently intensified pressure on Ukraine to strike some kind of an agreement. The Abu Dhabi talks will be the first trilateral gathering of US, Ukrainian and Russian delegations since the February round. Witkoff's meeting with Putin in St Petersburg set the stage for this new push. The Brussels meetings will focus on Ukraine's long-term security needs after the war ends.

European allies will discuss how to guarantee Ukraine's safety and how to fund its reconstruction. The senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the new Abu Dhabi discussions will cover post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and ending the war. These topics reflect the broad agenda the US hopes to advance. The talks come as winter approaches, adding urgency to efforts to end the conflict.

US negotiators believe a breakthrough is needed before conditions worsen on the battlefield and for civilians. Trump has recently increased pressure on Ukraine to reach a deal, even as Kyiv and Moscow remain divided over core issues. The US official said the meetings reflect Trump's continued efforts toward a lasting peace agreement. Witkoff and Kushner are expected to lead the US delegation in Abu Dhabi.

Both have been central to the administration's diplomatic push to end the war. The Brussels meeting will include working-level talks with France, Germany, Britain, the EU and NATO. Economic support for Ukraine's reconstruction will be a key part of those discussions. The timeline for the Abu Dhabi talks is Nov 10 to Nov 11.

The US official confirmed the dates and the agenda. Witkoff publicly announced the talks on social media on Monday. The last US-mediated peace talks were in February. Since then, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, which shifted global attention.

Peace Process Restarts This Month

The new Abu Dhabi round aims to restart the peace process. Putin's agreement to a new round followed his meeting with Witkoff in St Petersburg. That meeting was part of the latest US push to stop Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II. The US official said the Brussels meetings this week will build on recent discussions among the parties.

The goal is to coordinate with allies on security guarantees and reconstruction aid. Ukraine and Russia remain far apart on the terms of any possible peace deal. Trump has intensified pressure on Ukraine to strike some kind of agreement, according to the official. The Abu Dhabi talks will cover humanitarian measures alongside security and de-escalation.

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The US official said these topics are part of the effort to end the war. The senior US official spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are sensitive. The official confirmed the participation of Witkoff and Kushner in the Abu Dhabi round. The Brussels meeting will bring together representatives from France, Germany, Britain, the European Union and NATO.

They will discuss Ukraine's security guarantees and Europe's future security framework. Economic support for Ukraine's reconstruction will also be on the Brussels agenda. The US official said the meetings reflect Trump's continued efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement. The Abu Dhabi talks are set for Nov 10-11.

Witkoff said the discussions will cover post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and ending the war. The US envoy announced the talks in a social media post on Monday. The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February before the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough before winter.

Efforts to End the War Continue

The conflict is Europe's bloodiest since World War II. The new Abu Dhabi round is the latest US push to stop it. Putin agreed to the new round after meeting Witkoff in St Petersburg two weeks ago. The US official said the talks are aimed at ending Moscow's war and discussing post-war security agreements.

Witkoff and Kushner are the lead US negotiators. They are expected to represent the US in Abu Dhabi. The official said the Brussels meetings will be at the working level. The Brussels talks will cover Ukraine's security guarantees, Europe's future security framework, and economic support for Ukraine's reconstruction.

The official said the meetings build on recent discussions among the parties. The official said the meetings reflect President Trump's continued efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia remain far apart on the terms of any possible peace deal. Trump has recently intensified pressure on Ukraine to strike some kind of a deal.

The US official confirmed the details of the Abu Dhabi and Brussels meetings. The talks aim to end the war and secure post-war arrangements.