US to Withdraw 5,000 Troops from Germany Amidst Iran War Rift

The United States is withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, a decision driven by escalating tensions with European allies over the Iran war and President Trump's desire for greater European responsibility for its own security. The move follows critical remarks from German Chancellor Merz and signals a willingness by the Trump administration to respond to perceived disloyalty from allies.

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The United States is initiating the withdrawal of 5,000 troops stationed in Germany , a move announced by the Pentagon on Friday.

This decision comes amidst escalating tensions and a growing divide between President Donald Trump and European allies regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran. The announcement follows a series of public disagreements, notably a recent exchange with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who voiced concerns that the U.S. was being undermined by Iran in negotiations aimed at resolving the two-month-old war. Chancellor Merz also questioned the clarity of Washington’s exit strategy.

A senior Pentagon official, speaking under the condition of anonymity, characterized recent statements from German officials as ‘inappropriate and unhelpful,’ signaling the sensitivity surrounding the issue. The Pentagon anticipates the troop withdrawal will be completed within a timeframe of six to twelve months. Germany currently hosts approximately 35,000 U.S. military personnel, representing the largest concentration of American troops in Europe.

Officials have framed the drawdown as a step towards encouraging greater European responsibility for its own security, aligning with the Trump administration’s long-held policy objectives. However, the move is widely perceived as a demonstration of President Trump’s willingness to respond forcefully to perceived disloyalty from allies. Recent reports, including an exclusive Reuters disclosure of an internal Pentagon email, revealed discussions about potential punitive measures against NATO allies deemed to have insufficiently supported U.S. operations in the Iran war.

These measures included the possibility of suspending Spain’s NATO membership and re-evaluating the U.S. stance on the Falkland Islands dispute with Britain. The potential for further troop withdrawals from other European nations remains uncertain, with President Trump indicating a ‘probable’ consideration of pulling troops from Italy and Spain when questioned on Thursday. Last month, he even threatened a full trade embargo against Spain, which had refused to allow the use of its bases and airspace for potential attacks on Iran.

The U.S. maintains two significant military installations in Spain: Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base. The friction extends beyond Spain, with President Trump also engaging in public disputes with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding the Iran conflict and offering criticism of Pope Leo. He accused Meloni, a former supporter, of lacking courage and failing to provide adequate support.

Furthermore, Trump has criticized NATO allies for not deploying their naval forces to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments. The near-closure of the Strait during the Iran conflict has caused significant market disruption and unprecedented challenges to energy supplies. The senior Pentagon official reiterated the President’s dissatisfaction with allied rhetoric and lack of support for U.S. operations.

Chancellor Merz had previously expressed concerns that Germany and other European nations were not consulted before the U.S. and Israel initiated attacks on Iran in February, and he directly conveyed his skepticism about the conflict to President Trump. President Trump has consistently sought to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany, previously proposing a reduction of around 12,000 troops during his first term, a plan that was ultimately not implemented and later reversed by President Biden.

The recent announcement caught German military officials by surprise, particularly given what they described as productive meetings at the Pentagon earlier in the day. They emphasize Germany’s substantial support for the U.S. war effort in Iran, including the provision of base access and overflight permissions, as well as the presence of a major U.S. military hospital in Landstuhl. Germany has also recently committed to increased defense spending in its 2027 budget.

Experts, such as Imran Bayoumi, a former Pentagon official, warn that even these limited cuts risk further straining relations between the U.S. and Europe, potentially prompting European leaders to accelerate their own defense spending and view Washington as increasingly unreliable. The withdrawal will involve the removal of a brigade combat team currently stationed in Germany and the cancellation of the deployment of a long-range fires battalion that the Biden administration had planned to establish in Germany later this year





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