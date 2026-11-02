US Trade Probe: Vietnam Faces Tariff Threat Amid IP Dispute and Industry Division

Vietnam faces potential US tariffs as a trade probe into intellectual property violations reaches its deadline. While Tesla and Samsung oppose penalties, US industry groups demand action against piracy and unfair practices in this key trading partner.

HANOI - Businesses are divided over whether Washington should propose new tariffs on Vietnamese goods this month. Submissions to the US government reveal that major multinational corporations like Tesla and Samsung oppose new penalties. Conversely, other domestic industry groups have actively called for stricter economic measures against the Southeast Asian nation.

US Trade Probe Deadline Approaches

The Trump administration has set a Nov 29 deadline to conclude a trade probe launched in May. This investigation focuses on the Southeast Asian nation's alleged intellectual property violations. Officials designated Vietnam as a priority foreign country. This marks the first jurisdiction to be added to the most serious US watchlist category in 13 years.

Also read JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Opens on Vietnam's Bai Dai Beach

The US has accused Vietnam of persistent failure to resolve long-standing concerns about IP protection and enforcement. A separate probe into alleged excessive capacity is also underway. Vietnam has urged Washington to conduct its investigations objectively. It remains unclear if any tariffs linked to IP violations would be general or sector-specific.

Corporate Supply Chain Concerns Rise

The US currently levies a general 12.5 per cent tariff on Vietnamese goods. This rate was imposed in July after an investigation into alleged failures to prevent imports of goods made with forced labour. Vietnam, long accused of being a transit hub for Chinese goods, faced 20 per cent tariffs after Trump's Liberation Day. Those tariffs were subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Many economists have said the objective of the Trump administration is to reimpose at least the same level of tariffs that the Supreme Court abolished. Electric car maker Tesla urged the US Trade Representative to take into account the supply chain needs of American manufacturers. Some advanced components and precision manufacturing equipment cannot be sourced domestically despite major investments in US production.

Samsung's US unit made a similar argument. It noted that Vietnam produces a significant share of Samsung's smartphones and network equipment for the US market. The South Korean company is Vietnam's largest foreign investor. It has invested about US$25 billion there. Retail groups and trade associations representing industries with extensive manufacturing operations in Vietnam also opposed additional tariffs.

Divergent Views on Export Growth

Vietnam's exports to the US surged 42 per cent in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period in 2025. This growth made it the US trading partner with the largest goods surplus ahead of China and Mexico. That stands in sharp contrast to its position as the fourth-biggest at the end of 2025.

Industry groups representing US producers of steel, seafood, plywood, solar panels, and wood products accused Vietnam of unfair practices. These groups called for new tariffs to level the playing field. They argued that current trade dynamics disadvantage domestic American producers in these critical sectors.

Advertisement

Piracy and Enforcement Issues Highlighted

Copyright holders such as software, film, and music industry groups urged Washington to secure concrete commitments from Vietnam. These groups aim to combat widespread piracy within the region. The Business Software Alliance, whose members include Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM, cited a 2017 survey. It stated that about three-quarters of software installed on personal computers in Vietnam was unlicensed.

The alliance criticized what it described as inadequate enforcement. This criticism persisted despite repeated commitments by Vietnam to address the issue. The Motion Picture Association said Vietnam was a major hub for online piracy. It hosts websites distributing stolen film and television content that attracted over 12.5 billion visits worldwide last year.

The Motion Picture Association called for stronger enforcement and improved market access for legitimate streaming services. The divergence in opinions highlights the complex economic relationship. US policymakers must balance supply chain stability with intellectual property rights. The outcome of this probe will significantly impact global trade dynamics in the coming months.