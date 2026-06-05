US trade tariffs aimed at forced labour may do more harm than good, experts say

The US Trade Representative's (USTR) proposal to impose additional duties on imports from 60 countries has been met with skepticism by experts, business groups and some human rights organizations. They argue that the tariffs will do little to address the issue of forced labour and could even make things worse.

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, US, on Aug 4, 2025. The United States has accused its trade partners of failing to crack down on forced labour , but experts, business groups and some human rights groups say the latest trade salvo from the Trump administration will do little to fight modern slavery - and could even make things worse.

The plan from the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office comes from a Section 301 unfair trade practices investigation designed to help restore Trump's emergency tariffs. The proposal involves additional duties of 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent on imports from 60 countries for failing to curb trade in goods made with forced labour, an assertion that US trading partners rejected. The US case against the European Union, one of its largest trading partners, has drawn particular scrutiny.

The USTR report criticised the EU's Forced Labour Regulation, which starts to apply in December 2027. It sets a higher bar for proof of violations than US rules and requires authorities to establish a substantiated concern before acting. International human rights group Walk Free said no G20 country is doing enough to combat forced labour relative to its wealth. The US is among the top 10 countries with the largest number of people living in modern slavery, Walk Free said.

International Chamber of Commerce Deputy Secretary-General Andrew Wilson said the 'arbitrary nature' of the tariffs was a cause for concern.

'It doesn't make sense if the object of this is to enhance controls on modern slavery,' he said, adding that the planned EU measures, once implemented, would eventually be broader than US ones. Businesses, struggling to navigate Trump's volatile trade war, which has piled on costs and upended supply chains over the past year, were still digesting the latest threat of levies.

Rick Woldenberg, CEO of educational toy maker Learning Resources, disputed the premise of the investigation, which linked efforts to tackle modern slavery with US commercial interests.

'The reason that ... countries have signed up in opposition to forced labour is not because of competitive reasons, it's because it's immoral,' he told Reuters. Even those who broadly support import bans as a weapon against modern slavery doubted whether tariffs like those threatened by Trump, calibrated to trade volumes rather than to the severity of exploitation, could achieve meaningful change.

The most extreme forms of forced labour - state-imposed systems in China's Xinjiang region, Turkmenistan's cotton sector, and North Korea - are not the primary targets of the tariffs, which are instead shaped by trade volumes and geopolitical considerations, said Hélène de Rengerve, senior advocate for corporate accountability at Human Rights Watch.

'It might even create more political resistance in some countries. I fear it might be counterproductive to the objective of fighting forced labour.





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