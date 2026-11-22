Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demands transparency from Nvidia regarding compliance failures and Chinese chip sales, while the company's board rejects Jensen Huang's return.

The United States government is intensifying its scrutiny of Nvidia Corporation, demanding immediate and detailed answers regarding the company's semiconductor sales to China. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Sunday that federal authorities require full transparency into the chipmaker's compliance mechanisms and internal culture following a major leadership scandal.

Government Scrutiny of Compliance Failures

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that US officials have established direct communication channels with Nvidia's temporary management team and lead directors. Bessent emphasized that the government needs to understand the operational culture that existed prior to the recent leadership changes. He warned the company that moving quickly to provide these answers is in its best interest to demonstrate accountability to federal regulators.

Also read Trump Urges Nvidia to Reinstate Former CEO Jensen Huang Amid Spy Scandal

The administration is specifically investigating who held authority over compliance matters at the company formerly led by CEO Jensen Huang. Bessent questioned the depth of knowledge regarding sales practices, asking whether issues were confined to lower levels of the organization or if they extended to the highest executive tiers. The government aims to identify exactly which levels of the business were aware of potential regulatory breaches.

Scandal Triggers Leadership Overhaul

The current regulatory pressure follows the resignation of Jensen Huang, the technology giant's long-standing leader. His departure was triggered by reports of an extramarital affair with a company executive and a romantic relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese spy. These revelations prompted immediate investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, congressional leaders, and federal agencies.

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Internal reviews and a proposed investor class-action lawsuit have further complicated the company's standing. While President Donald Trump publicly expressed a desire for Huang to apologize and return to his role, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that more information is required before any such decisions could be considered. The federal stance remains cautious, prioritizing national security compliance over executive reinstatement.

Tightening Controls on AI Chip Exports

In the wake of Huang's resignation, the administration took swift action to tighten national security protocols. Days after the leadership change, President Donald Trump's administration issued new rules further restricting China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips. These regulations specifically target exports from major technology firms like Nvidia, aiming to prevent the transfer of sensitive computing power.

These export controls were implemented ahead of high-stakes diplomatic talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The timing suggests a strategic effort to leverage economic restrictions during negotiations. The new rules significantly limit the types of high-performance semiconductors that can be sold to Chinese entities, marking a escalation in the ongoing technological trade dispute.

Board Rejection and Future Outlook

Despite external pressure for reinstatement, Nvidia's internal governance structure has firmly decided the fate of its former CEO. Harvey Jones, the chairman of the Nvidia board of directors, has explicitly stated that the board will not rehire Jensen Huang. This decision underscores the severity of the compliance failures and the political risks associated with the former leadership.

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The board is currently working to determine the full extent of what occurred within the company during Huang's tenure. Secretary Bessent expressed confidence that the board will provide fulsome and robust answers to the federal government's inquiries. The outcome of this internal review will likely determine the future structure of compliance and oversight within one of the world's most critical technology companies.