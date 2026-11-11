Bessent Moves to Military Base After Iranian Threats, Leads Operation Economic Outcast

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moved to a military base after Iranian threats, as he leads sanctions pressure campaign Operation Economic Outcast to isolate Iran and cut funds to the Revolutionary Guard.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently moved from his Washington, DC residence to a US military base after Iranian threats against his life, according to two people familiar with the matter and a New York Times report.

The move was first reported by The New York Times. A senior intelligence official in the Trump administration warned in a memo seen by Reuters late last month that Iranian plots against US personnel and American citizens had reached an advanced stage.

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Iran Thinks It Can Threaten Americans

US officials concluded in recent weeks that Iranian plotting against current and former US officials had reached a more advanced stage, based in part on intelligence about threats to Bessent, according to three people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive information. Bessent has led the US sanctions and economic pressure campaign against Iran, dubbed Operation Economic Outcast, since August to try to push Tehran to end attacks on shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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The crucial waterway has been largely closed since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28. The economic pressure campaign, which coincides with a US naval blockade of Iranian ports, has included sanctions on Middle Eastern bank branches and other financial services firms facilitating transactions with Iran. A central aim of the campaign is to cut off money to the Revolutionary Guard, the most powerful arm of Iran's military, which also controls much of the country's economy.

A US Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement: The secretary will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats and remains committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast and maintaining the blockade, which together are collapsing Iran's economy. The spokesperson added that Bessent remains committed to executing the campaign to squeeze Iran's economy. The severity of the threats to Bessent was not immediately clear.

Bessent Relocated for Personal Safety

A source familiar with the matter said security concerns surrounding Bessent increased when the Wall Street Journal published an aerial view of the Georgetown mansion that Bessent bought for US$12.5 million shortly after his confirmation as Treasury secretary in January 2025. The photo allowed Bessent's home to be geolocated, and Bessent was relocated to a military base for his safety, the source said, adding: The news media has an obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials.

US officials have noted that Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the United States and other territories overseas is limited. But there have been specific, targeted threats made by Iran against individuals that US officials have deemed serious. Iran has previously denied plotting to attack officials and people on US soil.

The administration hopes the economic pressure will help spare the United States from having to resume major military operations in the war Trump started Feb 28, a deeply unpopular conflict that the president has repeatedly promised to bring to a close. Bessent and other officials say the pressure campaign is working, shrinking Iran's economy, driving the collapse of its currency and sharply degrading living standards there.

However, US intelligence indicates that Iran's hard-line leadership is determined to hold on to power at nearly any cost, according to two officials with direct knowledge of the information, which suggests economic pain alone may not lead to regime change. Bessent is the latest senior Trump administration official to leave a Washington-area home for a military base or other protected housing.

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Washington Officials Under Growing Threat

At least half a dozen did so in 2025, including Stephen Miller, now White House chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, then attorney general. The administration has not disclosed the scope of the threats against top officials, not all of which involve Iran.

In Bondi's case, it was said to relate in part to an uptick in threats she received after the United States military snatched former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from a hideout in Caracas and brought him to New York to face federal criminal charges. In October, the US government put employees on heightened alert across the Middle East and moved to reduce personnel levels at embassies and consulates because of intelligence showing Iran was in the advanced stages of planning attacks against Americans.

The US military also abruptly moved bombers from a base in the United Kingdom, following a suspected terrorist plot against the site. In 2024, federal prosecutors charged Farhad Shakeri, whom they described as an operative of the Guard, with plotting to kill Trump in retaliation for Soleimani's death. Several of Trump's national security officials involved in the lead-up to that strike also faced Iranian threats. The Biden administration kept in place some people's government security details.

Treasury Keeps Pressure Campaign Going

But Trump revoked security protections almost immediately after returning to office, including for some former advisers who still saw themselves as his allies. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions. The Treasury Department said Bessent will not be deterred and will keep the pressure campaign going. The move shows wider risk to Trump officials, with several also using protected housing.

US intelligence says Iran is still determined to hold power despite economic pain.