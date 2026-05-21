US Under Secretary Held Back From Travel by China, Politics in Trump-China Talks on Taiwan Weapons Package

US Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, after a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the Alliance headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium on Feb 12, 2026.

US Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, after a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the Alliance headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium on Feb 12, 2026.

Beijing is holding up a proposed visit by the Pentagon's under-secretary of defence for policy, Elbridge Colby, as China pressures US President Donald Trump over a $14 billion (S$18b) weapons package for Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Colby discussed a summer visit to Beijing with Chinese officials but China has signalled that it cannot approve a visit until Trump decides how he will proceed with the arms package, the report said, citing people familiar with the talks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. The Pentagon and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours After last week's trip to Beijing, Trump said he has not decided whether to proceed with the major weapons sale, adding to uncertainty about US support for the democratically governed island.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday he would speak with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, an unprecedented move for a US leader that could roil US relations with China. A call between the leaders had not yet been scheduled, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Any direct conversation between the United States and Taiwan would ordinarily anger China, which sees the island as its own territory.

US administration officials have noted that Trump ⁠has approved the sale of more weapons to Taiwan than any other US president, but Trump has also repeatedly touted his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping as 'amazing.

' Under US law, Washington is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and both Republican and Democratic US lawmakers have urged the Trump administration ​to continue with weapons sales. Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo on Tuesday said he was 'cautiously optimistic' about arms sales from the US. Pentagon under secretary accountable for US defence policy, politics, and planning, being held back from travel by Chin





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Arms Deals US Politics China US Relations Elbridge Colby Ukrainian Defense Contact Group NATO Defence Ministers Beijing China Pressures US President Trump Proposed Visit By The Pentagon's Under-Secreta Under-Secretary Of Defence For Policy Talks With Chinese Officials China Cannot Approve A Visit Until Trump Decid Discussed A Summer Visit To Beijing Summer Visit To Beijing Chinese Officials US-China Relations Trump Relationship With Chinese President Xi J Trump Told Reporters He Would Speak With Taiwa Unprecedented Move Call Between The Leaders Had Not Yet Been Sche Anger China US Administration Officials Under US Law Republicans Democrats Republican US Lawmakers Democratic US Lawmakers Arms Sales Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo Cautiously Optimistic

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