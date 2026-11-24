The US Treasury Department issues formal warnings to Singapore and Malaysia regarding financial and shipping sectors potentially aiding Iran in evading sanctions amidst heightened Middle East tensions.

The United States Treasury Department has convened high-level discussions with government officials from Singapore and Malaysia to address critical concerns regarding potential sanctions evasion by Iran. These meetings focused specifically on financial transactions and commercial activities originating from institutions within these Southeast Asian nations that could facilitate Tehran's efforts to bypass international economic restrictions. The US government issued a stark warning that such activities carry significant legal and reputational risks for the participating entities and the countries themselves.

US Treasury Scrutinizes Maritime Transfers

Central to the US government's intensified economic pressure campaign, known as Operation Economic Outcast under President Donald Trump, is the suspicion that Southeast Asian waters serve as a conduit for illegal oil sales. The US Treasury Department has highlighted that oil tankers frequently conduct ship-to-ship transfers in the seas surrounding Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This maritime activity complicates the ability of regulators to trace the origin of shipments, thereby creating an opportunity for Iran to secretly sell oil despite existing sanctions.

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During the diplomatic engagements, representatives from the US Treasury Department explicitly requested that businesses operating in Singapore and Malaysia be subject to stricter monitoring protocols. The focus extends beyond traditional shipping and maritime logistics firms to include a broader spectrum of commercial sectors. Aviation services, banks, financial institutions, law firms, and procurement networks are all being urged to implement rigorous oversight measures to prevent them from inadvertently or deliberately aiding Iranian entities.

Aviation Sector Under Close Scrutiny

A specific point of contention involves the aviation industry, particularly regarding the activities of Iran Airtour. A US Treasury Department official told Reuters that there is a confirmed possibility that Iranian aviation networks are being utilized to transport weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo. This concern is underscored by the recent flight activities of Iran Airtour, a privately-owned carrier that resumed operations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur in November 2025 after a hiatus caused by previous US sanctions.

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According to reports from Reuters, Iran Airtour flew its latest recorded flight between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur on November 14. Although another flight was scheduled for three days later, it ultimately did not take place. This pattern has raised alarms among US officials, especially since most other Iranian carriers have not flown to Malaysia since 2022 due to strict US sanctions. The US government previously sanctioned dozens of companies in several countries, including Malaysia, in September for their alleged support of Iran's aviation sector.

Divergent Responses from Singapore and Malaysia

The reactions from the affected Southeast Asian nations highlight differing approaches to enforcing international sanctions. The government of Singapore publicly stated that it is firmly committed to doing its part to prevent bad actors from abusing its corporate vehicles. Singaporean officials emphasized their dedication to maintaining the integrity of their financial and business environments against illicit exploitation. However, the government of Malaysia did not respond to Reuters' request for comment regarding the US warnings and the specific allegations of sanctions evasion.

Despite the lack of an immediate public response to the latest US warnings, Malaysia has taken concrete enforcement actions earlier in the year. The Malaysian government announced stricter enforcement of rules governing ship-to-ship oil transfers, resulting in the seizure of two tankers and their cargoes in February. This move indicates a prior commitment to curbing the maritime activities that the US Treasury Department is now urging both nations to monitor more closely. The continued tension reflects the complex balance these nations face between maintaining regional trade relations and complying with US geopolitical demands.