USF Ex-Student Charged with Murder of Two Doctoral Students

Hisham Abugharbieh, a former University of South Florida student, has been charged with the first-degree murder of his roommate, Zamil Limon, and Limon's girlfriend, Nahida Bristy, both doctoral students from Bangladesh. Limon's remains were found, while Bristy remains missing. Abugharbieh is being held without bond.

Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, a former student at the University of South Florida, is now facing the most serious of accusations: two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

He appeared in court via video conference on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Tampa, Florida, and was ordered to be held without bond. This follows the disappearance earlier this month of two doctoral students from Bangladesh, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, who were both 27 years old. Authorities believe Abugharbieh is responsible for their deaths. The case has sent shockwaves through the USF community and the Bangladeshi student population, prompting an extensive search and investigation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office initiated the investigation after the couple was reported missing on April 16th. Limon was last seen at his off-campus apartment, which he shared with Abugharbieh, while Bristy was last seen an hour later at a science building on the USF campus. The discovery of Limon’s remains on the Howard Frankland bridge on Friday morning significantly escalated the investigation, leading to Abugharbieh’s arrest. Bristy remains missing, and the search efforts are ongoing.

The initial arrest of Abugharbieh occurred on Friday at his family’s home following a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, officers secured the safety of his family members before Abugharbieh barricaded himself inside the residence. A tense standoff ensued, requiring the deployment of a SWAT team, a drone, a robot, and crisis negotiators. Eventually, Abugharbieh surrendered, emerging with his hands up and reportedly clad only in a blue towel.

He was initially taken into custody on preliminary charges including unlawfully moving a dead body, failure to report a death, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, and battery. These charges have now been superseded by the more severe murder charges. The investigation has revealed a concerning pattern of past legal issues for Abugharbieh. Records indicate prior arrests for battery and burglary in 2023, both initially classified as misdemeanours.

He participated in and successfully completed a diversion program for first-time offenders, leading to the discontinuation of those charges in 2024. Furthermore, Hillsborough County Court records show two domestic violence petitions filed by a family member in 2023, with one resulting in a protective injunction. The tragic circumstances surrounding the disappearance and presumed deaths of Limon and Bristy have deeply affected those who knew them. The couple were reportedly considering marriage and were highly regarded within their academic circles.

Limon was pursuing a doctorate in geography, environmental science, and policy, while Bristy was a Ph. D. candidate in chemical engineering at USF, having previously graduated from Noakhali Science and Technology University. University officials have expressed their profound sadness and extended condolences to Bristy’s family. Mohammad Ismail, Vice Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University, issued a statement demanding justice for Bristy and compensation for her family.

An autopsy is currently being performed on Limon’s remains to determine the exact cause and manner of his death, with results expected to be released shortly. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding Bristy’s disappearance to come forward. The case highlights the importance of vigilance and support for international students and the devastating consequences of violence. A hearing for Abugharbieh is scheduled for April 28th, where further details of the case are expected to be revealed





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