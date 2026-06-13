USMNT Stuns Paraguay 4-1 in Historic World Cup Opening Win at Home

The United States men's national team opened their first home World Cup with a record-breaking 4-1 victory over Paraguay. Folarin Balogun scored twice, Christian Pulisic provided two assists in a masterful first-half display, and Gio Reyna sealed the win with a late goal before a star-studded crowd at SoFi Stadium.

The United States men's national soccer team delivered a commanding performance to open their first home World Cup in three decades, securing a resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The match, held on June 12, 2026, before a crowd of 70,492, marked the beginning of the group stage for both teams in this expanded tournament. From the outset, the Americans, under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, showcased an aggressive, attacking style that had been absent in previous World Cup outings.

The energy was palpable as the US seized control early and never relinquished it, producing their highest-scoring match in World Cup history and their largest halftime lead ever in the competition. The win was a statement, coming in front of a star-studded audience that included celebrities and sports legends, and it signaled a potential new era for the program. The fireworks started in the very first minutes. Christian Pulisic, the AC Milan star, was the catalyst.

In the seventh minute, his clever dribble split two Paraguayan defenders before he found Weston McKennie. McKennie's centering pass took a deflection off Paraguay midfielder Damián Bobadilla and trickled into the net, an own goal that gave the US a 1-0 lead and ignited the stadium. The Americans continued to press, and after a Balogun goal was correctly called offside, Pulisic struck again.

He drove down the left flank, and his attempted pass was deflected, landing perfectly for Folarin Balogun, who slotted it home to make it 2-0. Just before halftime, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Malik Tillman launched a long ball over the top. Balogun controlled it brilliantly, held off a defender, and fired a precise shot into the far top corner, completing a stunning first-half brace and sending the US into the locker room with a 3-0 advantage.

This was the first time the US ever led by three goals at the break in a World Cup match. The second half saw some inevitable let-up in the Americans' intensity, especially after Pulisic, who had been substituted at halftime, though he later signaled to fans that he was fine. Paraguay managed to find a goal when La Albirroja's Maurício scored, making it 3-1 and providing a brief moment of hope.

However, the US-controlled the game's tempo and sought to restore their dominance. In the final moments of deep stoppage time, Gio Reyna capped the historic night. He glided into the box and toe-flicked home a pass from close range, scoring his first World Cup goal and making the final score 4-1. This achievement was particularly poignant for Reyna, who had a turbulent relationship with the previous coaching staff and saw minimal action at the previous World Cup.

For Balogun, his two-goal performance made him the first US player to score multiple goals in a single World Cup match since the inaugural tournament in 1930. The 24-year-old striker, who chose to represent the US over England three years ago, is now fulfilling the long-sought-after role of a world-class center forward for the national team.

The win marks a transformative start for Pochettino's tenure and a massive step forward for the US as they aim to make a deep run on home soil





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USMNT World Cup Folarin Balogun Christian Pulisic Gio Reyna Paraguay Sofi Stadium Mauricio Pochettino 4-1 Victory Record Win

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