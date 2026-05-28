USS performer who dressed up as Darth Vader dies after medical emergency

USS stunt performer Willis Sia, known for dressing up as Darth Vader, died after a medical emergency during a training session on May 19. Sia was a member of the local cosplay and Star Wars communities who often dressed up as Darth Vader. He played three characters in WaterWorld, including the show's antagonist Deacon, according to his Instagram account. Sia's Facebook page has been flooded with tributes from friends, with most referring to their experiences meeting him at cosplay events. A post on Facebook by the 501st Legion Singapore Garrison, the local chapter of a Star Wars cosplay organisation, also paid tribute to Sia. Resorts World Sentosa executive vice-president of attractions and destination experience Lena Lee said, We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time. The performer experienced a medical emergency during a training session at USS' WaterWorld on May 19 at around 10.35am. Fellow performers noticed he was in distress and immediately rendered aid. USS WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31, according to the integrated resort's website, but AsiaOne understands this is unrelated to the incident.

USS stunt performer Willis Sia , known for dressing up as Darth Vader , died after a medical emergency during a training session on May 19. Willis Sia was a member of the local cosplay and Star Wars communities who often dressed up as Darth Vader .

He played three characters in WaterWorld, including the show's antagonist Deacon, according to his Instagram account. Sia's Facebook page has been flooded with tributes from friends, with most referring to their experiences meeting him at cosplay events. Many commented to say that, despite the characters he played, Sia was one of the kindest people they knew.

One commenter recalled the times he saw Sia as Darth Vader, commanding the attention of all around him, but most importantly, the awe of someone who was a Star Wars fan since he was a little boy. A post on Facebook by the 501st Legion Singapore Garrison, the local chapter of a Star Wars cosplay organisation, also paid tribute to Sia.

From troops to gatherings, from random conversations to shared laughter behind the scenes, he was part of the memories that shaped our community. He showed up not only for his fellow troopers, but also events beyond our shores with his iconic villain costume. Some people leave footprints quietly, but deeply, within a community. Willis was one of them.

Resorts World Sentosa executive vice-president of attractions and destination experience Lena Lee said, We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time. The performer experienced a medical emergency during a training session at USS' WaterWorld on May 19 at around 10.35am. Fellow performers noticed he was in distress and immediately rendered aid.

USS WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31, according to the integrated resort's website, but AsiaOne understands this is unrelated to the incident.





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Willis Sia Darth Vader USS Waterworld Star Wars Cosplay

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