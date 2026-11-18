Van Gogh's Chataigniers En Fleurs achieved a new auction record of 190.4 million USD at Sotheby's, concluding a historical dispute regarding its sale under Nazi pressure.

Sotheby's has finalized the sale of Vincent van Gogh's Chataigniers En Fleurs for a record US$190.4 million during its evening sale in New York on November 18. This historic transaction establishes a new global auction record for the Dutch post-Impressionist master, surpassing his previous high of US$117.2 million set in November 2022.

Record-Breaking Auction Price Details

The painting, created in 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, fetched a hammer price that places it as the most expensive work auctioned this season. The final value significantly exceeds the US$117.2 million achieved by Orchard With Cypresses at Christie's in New York in 2022. This sale confirms Chataigniers En Fleurs as the highest-valued Van Gogh ever offered at public auction.

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Nazi-Era Provenance Dispute Resolved

The auction proceeded after Sotheby's resolved a legal challenge regarding the painting's ownership history. The heirs of influential German publisher Samuel Fischer, who acquired the work in Paris in 1909, disputed the sale. They argued the family was forced to sell the painting in 1936 due to financial losses imposed by the Nazi regime. Berlin-based lawyer Gunnar Schnabel represented the heirs, demanding proof that the 1936 transaction reflected fair market value.

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Historic Agreement With Fischer Descendants

Sotheby's confirmed that an agreement was reached on November 17 between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and the legal descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer. The Blaquier-Arrieta family has owned the painting since 1975, holding it for more than fifty years. The heirs expressed gratitude for the negotiation, stating the process allowed them to acknowledge their family's suffering and honor Gisela Berman Fischer's lifelong quest for justice.

Implications for Art Market and History

This resolution underscores the growing scrutiny applied to artworks with complex provenance from the mid-twentieth century. The successful transaction allows the art market to proceed while formally recognizing the historical injustices faced by the Fischer family. The sale ensures that the legacy of the painting continues while addressing the ethical considerations surrounding its transfer during a dark period in history.