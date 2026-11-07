Verstappen Tops Sao Paulo Practice Despite Grid Penalty

Max Verstappen leads final practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Antonelli. Despite the fastest time, engine penalties place him at the back of the grid for Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen delivered a dominant performance during the final practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The four-times world champion set the fastest lap of the day, clocking a time of one minute and 11.622 seconds. His speed placed him 0.025 seconds ahead of the newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli, who drives for Mercedes and had previously topped the Friday practice session.

Practice Results and Grid Penalties

Despite securing the top spot in the session, the outcome of the race will be significantly impacted by technical regulations and grid penalties. Verstappen is scheduled to start Sunday's Grand Prix from the back of the grid. This severe position is due to a penalty incurred for changing his engine component. The situation mirrors that of Ferrari drivers, as both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc face grid drops for utilizing new internal combustion engines during this event.

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McLaren and Mercedes Standings

McLaren's Lando Norris continued his strong form by finishing third quickest in the session. He was 0.131 seconds off the pace set by Verstappen, despite having been the fastest driver during the first practice on Friday. Mercedes driver George Russell secured the fourth-fastest time. However, Russell will also face a five-place grid penalty due to an engine change, which will affect his starting position on Sunday.

Hamilton and Leclerc Technical Issues

Struggles with reliability defined the session for the Ferrari team, particularly for Lewis Hamilton. The 41-year-old British driver finished twelfth in the practice session after reporting significant mechanical problems. Hamilton described experiencing strange engine vibrations and seeing smoke in his cockpit before the car stopped. This issue occurred just hours after his teammate Charles Leclerc set the fifth-fastest time.

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Aston Martin and Local Debutants

Disruption also affected Aston Martin as Lance Stroll completed only seven laps due to a suspected energy recovery system issue. He finished last in the session. Local Brazilian drivers Rafael Camara and Gabriel Bortoleto participated in the final preparations. Camara, making his season debut after replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas, finished fifteenth, ahead of teammate Oliver Bearman. Bortoleto, driving for Audi, recorded the tenth-fastest time.

Qualifying Conditions and Forecast

The team now turns its attention to the qualifying session later in the day on Saturday. Weather conditions at the atmospheric Brazilian circuit present a variable challenge. Forecast models predict rain, which has yet to arrive at Interlagos as of the final practice conclusion. The teams will adjust their strategies based on the track evolution and the incoming weather patterns to determine the final starting order for the main event.