Veteran actor Richard Low hospitalized for six days, expresses gratitude to hospital staff

Richard Low, 73, spent six days in hospital and took to Instagram to thank the staff. He walked on grass to avoid fainting. Fellow celebrities sent well-wishes. Low did not disclose the reason for hospitalization.

Veteran Singapore an actor Richard Low , who will turn 74 next month, recently spent six days in the hospital, as he revealed on Instagram on May 27.

In a video shared on the platform, Low could be seen walking on a grassy patch instead of the pedestrian path, explaining that he wanted to get some sun and take a stroll after lying in bed for six days without moving. He chose to walk on the grass because he was worried he might faint and fall again, hoping to strengthen his resolve.

Low admitted that he had been warded at National University Hospital from May 21 to May 26 and was unable to take care of his bathroom needs during that time. He expressed his gratitude to the medical and service staff in ward 42, crediting their excellent service for his early discharge. In the video, Low appeared haggard and breathless, but he reassured viewers by saying his life is charmed and he would be fine, calling himself a lucky guy.

He also mentioned that his wife could have accompanied him on his walk, but he chose to go alone without telling her. The post garnered well-wishes from fellow celebrities such as Kym Ng, Yao Wenlong, Edwin Goh, Brandon Wong, and Shane Pow. When contacted by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Low did not disclose the reason for his hospitalization, stating that his post was meant to thank the staff who took care of him.

Richard Low is a well-known figure in Singapore's entertainment industry, with a career spanning several decades. He has appeared in numerous television dramas and films, earning a reputation for his versatile acting skills. Despite his age, Low remains active in the industry, taking on various roles that showcase his talent. His recent hospitalization has raised concerns among fans and colleagues, but Low's positive attitude and determination to recover quickly have been commendable.

He has always been known for his resilience and dedication to his craft, and this incident only reinforces his strong character. The actor's decision to walk alone on the grass, despite his weakened state, reflects his independent spirit and desire to regain his strength. His openness about his health struggles has resonated with many, highlighting the importance of mental and physical well-being, especially for seniors.

Low's experience serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to appreciate the support of healthcare professionals. As he continues his recovery, his fans eagerly await his return to the screen, knowing that his lucky charm will see him through. Low's hospitalization and subsequent recovery have sparked conversations about the pressures of aging in the entertainment industry. Many have expressed admiration for his candor and bravery in sharing his personal struggles.

The outpouring of support from fellow artists and fans alike underscores the tight-knit nature of Singapore's showbiz community. Low's journey from being bedridden to taking a slow walk is a testament to his fighting spirit. He remains an inspiration to many, proving that age is just a number when it comes to resilience and determination. As he continues his recovery, the veteran actor hopes to inspire others facing similar challenges to stay positive and seek help when needed





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